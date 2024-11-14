Festivities begin this weekend at Vicar Lane

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vicar Lane, Chesterfield, is excited to launch the start of their festivities this weekend!

The festive season will kick start on Sunday, November 17 with the annual Chesterfield Christmas light switch on. Between 12pm – 5pm, there will be magical performers on stilts, lighting up Vicar Lane with their magnificent costumes. There will be sweet treats to enjoy including doughnuts and Dribble Cakes as well as a jewellery stand by Amber & Lace. Children can also have a go on the merry go round.

Santa will be heading down from 2pm to wish little ones a merry Christmas in his cosy grotto. Tickets to visit are £8.50 each and every child will receive a gift and certificate to take home. The grotto will be open on specified dates and times throughout November until Christmas Eve, with autism friendly experiences on selected dates and times.

Between 2pm - 4pm, families will be able to join illustrator Sally Anderson in The Christmas Workshop (next to Cards Direct) for a free craft workshop. This will be inspired by her project, ‘Robin’s Lost Letters’ a unique festive trail that will be in shop windows across the town centre throughout December.

At the workshop Sally will teach participants to draw or create their own Robin that can be taken home. The workshop will also provide the opportunity to create art on the windows using the same techniques she will be using to create the trail.

Families can also take part in the festive augmented reality trail which will be running until 31st December. Little ones will need to help Santa by deciding on an animal to assist him whilst Rudolph is on holiday. Simply find a vinyl in one of the shop windows and scan the QR code to get started! Once complete you’ll receive a free festive e-book and be entered into the prize draw to win a £50 The Works voucher.

Plus, there will be lots more festive fun to keep all the family entertained at Vicar Lane in the run up to Christmas with the jolly elves.

For more information on opening times of the grotto and everything that is on over Christmas please visit https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/.

Shaun Brown, Centre Manager at Vicar Lane says: ‘’We look forward to welcoming families to enjoy the festivities at Vicar Lane this year. We’re thrilled to welcome back Santa and our elves who we know will spread lots of magic around the centre this festive season.’’