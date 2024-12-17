Festive fun at Baslow St. Anne's C of E Primary

What a busy time it has been at Baslow St. Anne’s C of E Primary School with the run up to Christmas!

Our Tigers Class 1 and Leopards Class 2 performed: ‘The Nativity’ down at St. Anne’s Church, Baslow. Parents, carers and grandparents all thoroughly enjoyed watching the children perform and sing with the beautiful back drop of St. Anne’s Church – it brought the true meaning of Christmas home and it certainly brought smiles to everyone’s faces.

400 runners also signed up to run the Baslow Bolt on Saturday 30th November. This again was a very successful event, with some very happy runners who had a hall full of cake to greet them back in, courtesy of our PTFA and local businesses, after a gruelling 9-mile run. The event raised £4,138, which is being split between the school’s PTFA, St. Anne’s Church, Baslow, Helen’s Trust and Water Aid (which the school council voted for). It was also kindly supported by generous contributions from our local businesses: Outside in Hathersage, Bakewell Bakery, Edensor Tea Rooms and the Co-op.

Our Juniors have also been working hard on their enterprise skills putting together their very own Enterprise Christmas Market, where many Christmas goodies were on sale, alongside keeping everyone warm with mulled wine and hot chocolate. A fantastic amount was raised: £408.50 from this enterprise project, which will be going to the charity: Shelter, to support the homeless.

School Councillors at Bakewell Church Tree Festival

The children have also supported the elderly in the village by singing at their Christmas parties. This always brings a smile to the senior citizens of the village and they love to have a sing along with Jingle Bells and carols with the children.

Our Lion Class escaped on the local bus to Bakewell, where we had the afternoon at Bakewell Library – encouraging the use of the local library and expanding their world of books is always a priority at St. Anne’s School and the School Council decorated a tree in Bakewell Church, based on the theme of doves for hope, peace and love.