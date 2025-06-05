Festival spirit shines at Whitwell as Milewood hosts first-ever Milefest

Whitwell Community Centre was transformed into a lively hub of music and celebration as more than 200 people from across the country gathered for the very first Milefest.

The event, organised by Milewood, was a chance for the people it supports to come together, socialise and enjoy a day filled with fun, laughter and live entertainment. The atmosphere was electric, with bands, DJs, face painting, and plenty of sweet treats, including ice cream and doughnuts, creating a true festival feel. Staff and residents fully embraced the occasion, arriving in their finest festival gear.

Milefest was held close to Whitwell Park, a specialist nursing service run by Milewood that provides high-quality care and support for adults with learning disabilities in the heart of Whitwell.

Rebecca Blackburn, registered manager at Whitwell Park, said: "It was wonderful to see so many people coming together, making connections and supporting each other to have a brilliant time. The sense of community and joy on the day was fantastic and everyone was buzzing with excitement. I’d like to thanks everyone who helped make this happen, and particularly Kevin Longden who went above and beyond to make the event the success it was.

“I’m not sure how we top this but we’re determined that Milewood’s next event will be even bigger and better!”