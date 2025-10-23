Father Christmas set to bring the magic back to Castleton this Christmas

The Castleton community is coming together to rekindle the festive spirit and light up the village this year with an extra-special Christmas celebration that promises to be one to remember.

On Saturday, 15th November, from 4 pm, Christmas will officially begin in Castleton with the highly anticipated Christmas Light Switch-On and the arrival of a very special guest.

The much-loved Father Christmas Parade will make a grand return - with Santa arriving in true Peak District style, riding through the village on a decorated tractor, bringing festive cheer to young and old alike.

Adding to the sense of magic and community pride, one of Castleton’s most iconic landmarks will also be shining once more. Peveril Castle, which overlooks the picturesque village, will be illuminated again for the first time in more than a decade. The castle’s light, destroyed during a storm over ten years ago, has now been lovingly replaced - a moment that marks both renewal and remembrance for the local community.

Father Christmas at Castleton’s Christmas Light Switch-On last year

This achievement has been made possible through a community-led fundraising campaign, with generous support from Breedon Aggregates and Hope Cement Works. Their donations helped fund a brand-new marine beam light that will once again cast a glow over the ancient ruins and restore the much-loved feature to Castleton’s night skyline.

Lynn Sykes, Chair of Castleton at Christmas, said: “This event is all about creating magical memories for people across the Peak District, celebrating everything that makes our community so special. There’s a real sense of togetherness, tradition, and Christmas magic in the air.

“It’s an incredibly proud moment to see the lights shining on Peveril Castle once again - something many thought they’d never see. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed time, money, and effort to make this possible. It’s not just about lights; it’s about bringing people together and keeping the spirit of Castleton at Christmas alive for generations to come.”

Visitors can soak up the Christmas atmosphere, explore the charming village streets, and enjoy the warm hospitality Castleton is famous for.

As well as the switch-on and parade, Santa’s grotto launches on 15th November and is open every weekend in December. In addition, Santa Paws grotto is also open every weekend in December, which is a must for your furry friends!

For those children who require a quieter, less crowded experience with Santa, this is also available every weekend in December.

Organisers are encouraging both locals and visitors from across the region to come and share in this unforgettable evening of joy, wonder, and community spirit - a celebration that marks the start of the festive season.