Farmers reflect on a challenging harvest

Cost of energy, inflation, changing subsidies and economic volatility have created a “perfect storm” for farmers

Farms across the UK have experienced a low-yielding harvest and are having to adapt to a new normal of climate extremes, following the country’s coolest summer for nearly a decade and one of the wettest winters on record.

Compounded by external factors such as the cost of energy, inflation, changing subsidies and economic volatility, a “perfect storm” of crises are pushing farm margins to the brink.

Commenting on the season, one such farmer is Gareth Williams, a farmer in Hereford, who said: “As we harvest the fruits of our labour, this time of year is always a busy time on UK farms, but this year’s season has certainly been challenging.

“We’ve faced a perfect storm of economic headwinds through crop prices, inflation on inputs and multiple years of weather extremes. On our farm, and for a lot of our neighbours, we’re asking fundamental questions about our long-term viability.

“What farmers need is certainty, confidence and tools at our disposal to steady the peaks and troughs of difficult years. Diversifying our farms – whether through holiday cottages, solar energy or biomass – means we can be more resilient to the uncertainties.”

For British farmers facing these pressures, diversification could be a lifeline. As a result, Solar Energy UK, the solar industry’s trade body, has launched a national survey to capture experiences of farmers. The Farming Sustainably survey calls for people to come forward with their views, to explore whether diversification could play a part in making farms more financially and environmentally sustainable. To fill in the survey, please visit: www.farmingsustainably.co.uk

One farming family who have focused efforts on diversifying are the Williams of Presingoll Farm, who have been working their 200-acre Cornish farm within the St Agnes Mining District for five generations. Mark Williams, his daughter Inez and brother Andrew have been sowing the seeds of regenerative farming on the outskirts of St Agnes for decades, carefully balancing tradition and cutting-edge innovation in an effort to improve soil health, carbon sequestration and biodiversity.

As with most farms, they’re not shielded from climate extremes and economic turbulance, but in embracing new ventures, renewable energy projects and regenerative practices, they have been able to build-in resilience. Presingoll was a mixed lowland farm for hundreds of years, however over the last 20 years the family has worked hard to create a more modern, regenerative model. Mark and his brother Andrew were early pioneers of environmental diversification within the traditional farm model they inherited, which saw the pair become early adopters of organic principles and solar panels.

He comments: “You could say our early efforts were a little trial and error. The frames we had for our first solar arrays were made out of timber - suffice to say, they didn’t last long on the windy, salty Cornish coast. But today, we’re Red Tractor-assured, and through The Grower Plant Healthy accredited and UKISG. You could say we’ve come of age having won a Cornwall Sustainability Award in 2023 for Growing Greener.

“Through our solar panels, we supply electricity to a local industrial site and have launched into new ventures like The Grower tree nursery, a new business established by Inez and her husband Chris. We’ve even trialled wind fences along our hedgerows and opened a dog exercise field (Paws at Presingoll Farm) during the Covid lockdowns.”

Diversifying through renewables – be it solar, wind, battery energy storage or anaerobic digestion – presents a significant opportunity for farmers to generate a more predictable and sustainable income stream.

The survey results will be compiled into a national report to inform discussions on farming and energy policy, to ensure the voice of the UK’s farming community is heard in the important debate.

Solar Energy UK’s national survey is specifically targeted at farmers, landowners, and those working on farms across the UK. Taking less than 10 minutes to complete, it will provide participants with the opportunity to help influence the national conversation on farming and energy policy.

Participants who take the time to share their insights in the survey will also be entered into a prize draw to win a £100 gift voucher.

Solar Energy UK is a membership-based trade body committed to promoting renewable energy solutions that benefit both the environment and the economy. The organisation is dedicated to supporting British farmers by providing sustainable energy alternatives that can help secure the future of UK agriculture.

Farmers, landowners, and farm workers are encouraged to participate in the survey and have their say in shaping the future of British agriculture.

To participate in the survey, please visit www.farmingsustainably.co.uk

For more information about Solar Energy UK, please visit www.solarenergyuk.org