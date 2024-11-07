Farm shop in Derbyshire wins two accolades in the Great British Food Awards

Croots Farm Shop in Derbyshire has won two awards in this year’s Great British Food Awards.

The farm shop near Duffield scooped a silver medal for its dirty brisket burger in the burgers category and a bronze medal for its lamb and mint large pie in the savoury bakes category.

These are the latest in a long line of Croots Farm Shop products which have won accolades in national awards.

In the Great British Food Awards alone, last year Croots scooped a silver medal for its steak and ale pie and a gold for its Croots pork pie – making the pork pie the joint national winner in the savoury bakes category.

Croots Farm Shop’s lemon drizzle cake and its Bakewell tart have both previously won the best sweet bake in the Great British Food Awards, in 2021 and in 2015 respectively.

Kay Croot, who runs the farm shop at Farnah House Farm, Wirksworth Road, said: “We are so excited to hear that two of our products have won awards on the national stage.

“The Great British Food Awards has entries from across Britain, so we were up against significant competition. To learn that our dirty brisket burger won a silver award, and our lamb and mint large pie took a bronze medal is wonderful for the team here at Croots, who make and bake such a stunning range of great-tasting products for our customers.”

The Great British Food Awards were launched in 2014 to celebrate the country's finest artisanal produce, as well as the hard-working people behind the scenes.

The judging panel comprised celebrity chefs, Michelin-starred restaurateurs, popular food critics, influencers, buyers and food writers, all known for their love and knowledge of British food and produce.

The farm shop is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and on Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am to 4pm. The café is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm (food served until 2.30pm), and on Sundays from 10am to 3pm (food served until 3pm).