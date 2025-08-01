Family fun weekend at Barn Farm Campsite, Birchover
The weather was at its best and visitors enjoyed the many activities, stalls, entertainment and live music.
The following money was raised for Charity - here are some of the lovely comments:
"Great news from Blythe House Hospice!"
"I am pleased to say that we raised a wonderful £602.38 over the Family Fun Weekend! Thank you so much for having us and your continued support."
From Jess' parents: "Jess is currently in Ghana, volunteering in a school (Explorers Unit Enigma). Jess did really well at The Family Fund Weekend and including cash donations she was also very kindly given, she raised £198 towards her visit! Thank you."
Local PTA (Matlock Bath Primary School): "£130! Thank you to everyone - and thanks again for the opportunity."
Glow stick sales for Village Defibrillator Fund - £50 taken (total to be confirmed after August BH - with costs taken out).
Thank you to everyone for supporting the charity stalls.
The next charity event will be over the August Bank Holiday - see Barn Farm Campsite's website and facebook page for details.