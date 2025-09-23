Angry residents from Chapel-en-le-Frith have met at the multi use games area, MUGA, where demolition has already started, after the parish council lost a five year long legal battle over noise.

Families, park users and residents of Chapel-en-le-Frith met at the War Memorial Park on Monday September, 22 to show their anger at the parish council’s decision to remove the MUGA.

Mum Julie Armishaw said: “Thank you to everyone that took time out of their evening to show their support at the disappointment of the removal of the MUGA.

“It was an amazing turnout

Demolition of the MUGA in War Memorial park has started. Photo Julie Armishaw

“It sadly won't change the outcome but let's our disappointment at the crazy decision be heard.

“It is absolutely disgusting that two homes, one of which has moved out of the area now, can complain about the noise from a park and take the parish council to court.

“What’s more disgusting is that Chapel Parish Council are now removing a much loved and well used facility to appease these two complainants.

“I’m so angry.

The removal of the concrete at the MUGA has started after Chapel Parish Council lost the legal case. Photo Kath Sizeland

“My son has spent all summer at the MUGA playing football, being with his mates and having a good time.

“Now the demolition has started and it’s so very disappointing that we the residents haven’t had a say.”

The parish council tax has gone up by 86 per cent to pay for the legal fees but Julie is worried that this may not be the end of the saga and has been told that the council may end up back in court in November paying compensation to the claimant.

The MUGA was installed in 2010 after a fundraising campaign, however two households complained about the noise and said the games area was too close to homes.

Chapel Parish Council say they will be storing the MUGA equipment to reinstate next year at a different location. Photo Julie Armishaw

This was escalated to court after Chapel Parish Council failed to respond to the submitted noise readings.

Initially a judge ruled the complainants were “hypersensitive to noise” but a High Court judge overturned the ruling in November 2022.

The council Chapel was given four months to solve the noise problem by either closing the MUGA or re-installing it further away from homes but again failed to act. Early this month Chapel Parish Council issued a statement saying the MUGA would be removed but it was a ‘difficult decision’.

Another mum Carly Dunningham, who moved to the area two years ago from a city, said: “I live opposite the park and honestly the noise of children playing, laughing and being outside is not very loud and if you do hear anything it’s always so joyful.

“The demolition of the site will harm a generation of kids because by the time the parish council has decided where the new MUGA will be installed and paid out again to install it it could be three, four or five years down the line where the children haven’t had a space to play.

“The council should hang their heads in shame at what they have done.”

High Peak Borough Councillor Kath Sizeland for Chapel said: “This has dragged on for years and years and it has happened now but it is a travesty of justice to see the MUGA being removed.

“It’s also very worrying for other councils as this opens up the flood gates for other people to complain about other parks.”

The Buxton Advertiser contacted High Peak MP MP Jon Pearce to get his take on the situation.

He said: “It’s appalling that years of legal wrangling, driven by the objections from a couple of individuals, have ended up depriving the whole community of a much-loved facility.

“I feel really sorry for the current parish councillors, who are having to clear up the mess left by their predecessors.

“My hope now is that a solution can be found so that our young people have somewhere safe to go.

“I am ready to work with anyone on this, who has the whole community's interest at heart.”

Councillor Andrew Foreshew-Cain - Vice Chair for Chapel Parish Council was at the demonstration wanted to address residents' concerns.

He said: “We are very disappointed it has come to this.

“We had a consultation with the community and they asked us to fight this and try and save the MUGA so that’s what we did.

“We have lost the criminal case but it is not over yet as we will be back in court in November where the consequences are decided.

“We have money put aside for this and we have been very careful as the legal costs are at several hundred thousands already.

“We have tried our best to save the MUGA and appeal the decision and even went to a judicial review.

“There is no point looking back in hindsight when some of the councillors, including myself, weren’t on the council when this started.

“What we need to do now is look forward.”

Cllr Foreshew-Cain said the MUGA is being saved and stored with the hope of it getting reinstalled as soon as possible at a different location.

He said: “The parish is a huge area covering Chapel, Dove Holes and Sparrow Pit so we will be having a consultation in early 2026 about where the MUGA should be reinstalled.

“What we want is to come back from this better and stronger with good youth facilities for all the children of the parish.”

When asked about council tax increases, Cllr Foreshew-Cain added: “I can’t see council tax going up, I hope it will be going down.

“The parish council tax is such a small part of the council tax as whole as things like fire, police and education are all taken out of it but I can’t see any reason why it would be going up.”