Fairtrade Fortnight Celebrations in Wirksworth

Wirksworth once again celebrated Fairtrade Fortnight, after a break of many years. First accredited by the Fairtrade Foundation as a Fairtrade Town back in 2009, in recent years this status has lapsed. A Wirksworth Fairtrade Town Team of local people has recently come together to build on the foundations already laid, re-invigorate Fairtrade in Wirksworth, and win back Fairtrade Town status.

Fairtrade Fortnight (September 22 – October 5) celebrates the farmers and workers behind the products we love – tea, coffee, bananas, chocolate and many more. Through Fairtrade, they earn fairer prices, better working conditions, and the power to shape their own future.

Wirksworth celebrated with a Fairtrade Wine Tasting evening on September 29th, supported by the Central Co-op Northern Membership & Community Council. The Co-op provided a sparkling, two whites and two reds from its extensive range of Fairtrade wines from Chile, Argentina and South Africa, each one introduced by Sommelier Geoff Slater. Ingrid Keith from the Fairtrade Town Team explained how selling through Fairtrade had enabled the producers of each wine to tackle some of the challenges they face. La Riojana wine co-operative, for example, is located at high altitude in one of Argentina’s most fertile regions. However, its remoteness not only presents a threat to the wine’s competitiveness on the world market, due to the accessibility difficulties, but also means that local health and education services have been in short supply. Since gaining Fairtrade accreditation however, the wine workers receive a fair income no matter how the world market price fluctuates, and in addition receive a “Fairtrade Premium,” to be spent on community priorities. La Riojana has now provided a safe and regular water supply, a new secondary school and a health clinic for the entire community.

To end the Fortnight, Churches Together in Wirksworth and District braved Storm Amy to put on a Fairtrade stall at the October 4th Farmers Market. A new “Wirksworth Fairtraders” leaflet was launched, listing all the shops and hospitality outlets that sell Fairtrade products in the town. Scores of people, including Wirksworth Mayor, Cllr Andy Pollock, signed a petition asking for a better deal for tea workers. All were also invited to take part in the “Tea-pot Challenge” and win a sample of Clipper Fairtrade Tea.

“Thanks to the original Wirksworth Fairtrade Group, whichever way you come into Wirksworth, you’ll pass a sign welcoming you to Wirksworth, a Fairtrade Town,” said Ingrid Keith. “The new group has formed to make, and keep that description a reality once again.”