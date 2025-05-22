Explore England’s Hidden Wine Country: The East Midlands wine trail debuts

Uncork your next adventure in one of England’s most surprising and scenic wine destinations: the East Midlands.

From the sand and shingle beaches and rolling limestone hills of Lincolnshire to the lush green valleys and high moorland plateaus of Derbyshire, to the grandeur of Rockingham Castle in Northamptonshire, the East Midlands Wine Trail launches this May, linking some of the region’s most exciting vineyards in a way that allows wine lovers and tourists to explore at their own pace, choosing their own route and experiences.

Backed by the UK trade body Wine GB and WineGB Midlands & North, this new trail brings together eight characterful vineyards across Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, and Northamptonshire - offering a taste of the region’s quiet wine revolution, over 50 years in the making.

Discover Vineyards, Market Towns, and Rural Charm

Stonyfield Vineyard Northamptonshire

Well connected via the M1 and A1 corridors, and with excellent east-west rail and road links, the East Midlands is an accessible and richly rewarding region to explore. The trail links not just vineyards, but experiences - from stylish cellar doors and tasting rooms, to vineyard walks and countryside cafés.

Whether you’re pairing wine with Melton Mowbray pork pies, Stilton cheeses, or stopping off after a stroll in the Peak District, or a day of culture and grand gardens at Chatsworth House, Rufford Abbey, the Welbeck Estate, or the Lincolnshire Wolds, the Wine Trail is a gateway to some of England’s most beautiful rural settings and charming market towns like Bakewell, Brackley, Uppingham, Southwell, and Stamford.

“This trail is a celebration of the East Midlands' landscape, heritage, and hospitality,” said Barry Lewis, founder of Amber Valley Vineyard and regional spokesperson. “It’s about showing the world that great English wine isn’t just a southern success story - we have bold, expressive wines being grown and made right here in the heart of England, and they’re waiting to be discovered. And in a part of the country where we have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to culture, landscapes, and natural beauty, which is so accessible and only an hour or so from London by train.”

Meet the Makers, Taste the Wines

Wressle Vineyard, Lincolnshire

Visitors can use the trail to plan a weekend getaway, a scenic drive, or even a themed tour - meeting winemakers, tasting award-winning wines, and learning about the unique terroir of each vineyard. With some vineyards having their own accommodation or having places to stay on their doorsteps, planning your journey isn’t difficult. Anywhere in the East Midlands, there are endless cafes, pubs, and restaurants to provide culinary interest nearby, and the Wine Trail website will provide suggestions. Some vineyards also have food options to make your visit a complete experience.

“I’m thrilled that we now have a shared platform to help visitors explore this lesser-known side of our region,” said Helenka Brown, owner of Hanwell Wine Estate in Nottinghamshire and regional coordinator. “We look forward to welcoming people to our vineyards and showing them what makes East Midlands vineyards and wine so special. And of course there are more fabulous vineyards keen to join and the trail will expand.”

The new website and wine trail can be found here – start your journey…

Amber Valley Vineyards

Trail Participants

Hanwell Wine Estate, Nottinghamshire – (http://www.hanwellwine.co.uk)

New Lodge Vineyard, Northamptonshire (http://www.newlodgevineyard.co.uk)

Stonyfield Vineyard, Northamptonshire (http://www.stonyfieldwine.co.uk)

Silkstone Vineyard, Lincolnshire (http://www.silkstonevineyard.com)

Wressle Vineyard, Lincolnshire (http://www.wresslevineyard.com)

Welland Valley Vineyard, Leicestershire (http://www.welland-valley-vineyard.com)

Scaddows Vineyard, Derbyshire (http://www.scaddowsfarm.com)

Amber Valley Vineyard, Derbyshire (http://www.ambervalleyvineyards.co.uk)