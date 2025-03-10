Expert advice on avoiding the ‘hidden costs’ of heat pumps

Everything to know when you're considering installing a heat pump, and how to steer clear of these potential hidden charges.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the UK Government ramps up efforts to create more eco-friendly homes, interest in low-carbon heating solutions is on the rise, with heat pumps positioned to replace gas boilers in the years ahead.

With the majority of households still relying on gas for heating - a major contributor to carbon emissions - a surge in heat pump installations could represent a significant step toward the UK’s net-zero targets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Energy Saving Trust, switching to a heat pump could reduce a home’s carbon emissions by as much as 70%. So what’s keeping homeowners from adopting such systems? The answer, more often than not, is financial costs.

Air Source Heat Pumps

By now, homeowners are likely aware of the upfront costs involved in installing a heat pump – typically ranging from £8,000 to £16,000, depending on the complexity of the installation. However, many may be wary of other potential expenses. What extra costs should homeowners be aware of, and how can they take advantage of financial support to make the transition easier?

The experts at Geo Green Power delve into the available grants and explore other potential costs, such as maintenance and insulation improvements, which, if managed properly, can help homeowners avoid unexpected expenses and make the installation process more affordable.

Installation costs

Despite the environmental benefits, the uptake of heat pumps in the UK has been slower than in many other European countries. High installation costs remain a significant barrier to wider adoption. However, homeowners with suitable properties may qualify for a £7,500 grant under the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which runs until 2028, helping to offset some of the costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For suitable homes that have had a thorough pre-installation survey, there should be no unexpected additional costs related to the installation” explains renewable energy expert Rob Jennison, Service & Maintenance Manager at Geo Green Power. “Still, there are several key considerations to bear in mind in order to avoid unforeseen costs.”

According to experts, four key factors can help avoid surprise charges when making the switch from a traditional gas boiler to a heat pump system.

Service and maintenance

Jennison explains an additional expense to factor in could be a service and maintenance programme. He said: “When it comes to air source heat pumps, one of the main additional costs homeowners may face is a service and maintenance programme. While this does involve some expenditure, it is highly recommended as it helps protect against potential performance issues and costly inefficiencies down the line. It will also help to keep it within warranty.”

“A basic self-service can also go a long way in protecting your investment. This typically involves steps such as checking the fan for debris and leaves, monitoring the pressure gauge (if visible, ideally around 1.5 bar for optimal performance), and inspecting the insulation around the pipework, as any gaps or damage can significantly reduce performance. For the more technically savvy, ensuring the condensate outlet is clear of debris is also a good practice.”

Choosing your electricity provider

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heat pumps use electricity, with an increasing percentage now being generated from renewable sources like wind and solar. This means that your electricity provider can be an important decision for making sure that you’re getting the best deal, some providers offer a heat pump tariff and a separate meter.

“Securing a favorable tariff with a reputable provider can help minimise costs and prevent unnecessary expenditure,” says Jennison.

Home upgrades

It’s important to assess the suitability of your home, as some houses may need extra work or upgrades for a heat pump to perform well. Before consulting with an installer, you can check this online through the government website.

Homes must have adequate space for the heat pump and hot water cylinder to be installed, and be well-insulated for it to work efficiently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While heat pumps can be used to power the majority of heating systems, they work best when paired with larger heating surfaces, such as underfloor heating, and appropriate radiators.

There are schemes that can help with this, though navigating the funding process can be tricky.

Reputable installer

“One of the most critical factors in heat pump installation is choosing a reputable installer. As full-service installers ourselves, a significant portion of our inquiries relate to fixing units installed by other companies that were installed incorrectly,” claims Jennison.

“All good installation companies will carry out a thorough pre-installation survey, so if this has been done properly, there should be no unexpected additional costs related to the installation.”

For more information, visit the Geo Green Power website.