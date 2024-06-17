Exotic animals bring joy to Derbyshire care home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Snakes, lizards, a tarantula, and a tortoise were among the latest visitors to a Derbyshire care home – when elderly residents enjoyed an animal assisted therapy session.

Residents at Longmoor Lodge Care Home, on Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre, met a menagerie of exotic animals during a visit from DB Animal Therapy.

For many of the residents, who are between 70 and 90 years of age, it was their first time seeing some of the creatures in person.

As well as the reptiles, residents met a guinea pig, rabbit, hedgehog, and a silkie chicken.

Longmoor Lodge Care Home resident Molly Ashmore, 89, with a bearded dragon from DB Animal Therapy.

They had the opportunity to hold many of the animals, feed them, and learned facts from their handler, Charlotte Dymyd.

Jean Shepard, 93, particularly enjoyed meeting the snake. She said: “The snake is so smooth. It’s lovely.”

Molly Ashmoore, 89, said: “The bearded dragon was my favourite. It was surprisingly friendly.”

Christine Tobin, 85, was fond of the rabbit. She said: “My favourite was the bunny. So beautiful and soft.”

Longmoor Lodge Care Home resident Jean Wright, 91, with a chameleon from DB Animal Therapy.

After seeing the tortoise, Frank Higginson, 82, said: “I never knew they could live up to 75 years.”

The animal assisted therapy session was funded by a donation from Lesley Grant, the daughter of resident Lynda Whieldon, 87.

Lesley said: “My mum always loved animals and it’s something I know will bring a happiness to her and the other residents.”

After the visit, Lynda said: “All animals are lovely.”

Longmoor Lodge Care Home resident Kathleen Hort, 83, strokes a hedgehog from DB Animal Therapy.

Animal assisted therapy sessions have shown to be highly beneficial for elderly care home residents, according to deputy manager of Longmoor Lodge Care Home, Olga Goncova.

She said: “It was amazing to see the joy the animals brought to our residents. Their smiling faces said it all.

“Animal assisted therapy sessions have many benefits, helping to visibly boost everyone’s mood and general wellbeing, while reducing feelings of stress, loneliness and anxiety.