Events support residents to remain independent at home

Derbyshire County Council is organising a series of free events showcasing how new technology can support people to remain independent at home for longer.

Members of the public are invited to find out more about how the latest smart home technology can help them remain safe while giving peace of mind to them, their family, friends and carers.

It is also open to health and social care professionals who can find out how community alarms, smart home devices like Alexa, falls detectors, apps, smart speakers and digital AI sensors can help people they care for.

Technology Enabled Care (TEC) Week kicks off on Monday 22 September with a free event being held at County Hall in Matlock between 10am and 4pm.

Visitors are encouraged to drop in to the event to meet the market leaders and find out about the wide variety of equipment and options available to support people to live the life they want to.

There will also be the opportunity to meet organisations that run services on behalf of the county council such as the Alzheimer’s Society, Age UK, Healthwatch Derbyshire, sensory services, Derbyshire Carers Association and mental health support.

Staff and representatives from Mediquip Connect will also be at events around the county during the week including:

Buxton Market Place on Tuesday 23 September from 9am to 4pm

Swadlincote Market on Friday 26 September from 9am to 2pm

There are also a range of free webinars being held throughout the week including how smart technology can support people to remain independent, prevent accidents and hospital admissions, support people with a learning disability, people who are autistic or have a mental health condition and support for carers.

Cabinet Member for Adult Care Councillor Joss Barnes said: “People tell us that they wish to remain in their own homes, living as independently as possible, rather than going into a care home.

“As part of our new Technology Enabled Care Strategy we have ambitious plans to support people in new and innovative ways to help them to fulfil that ambition. “We are organising these events to ensure our residents, staff and organisations we work with know what technology is out there to support people to live their best life.

“I’d encourage as many people as possible to visit our event in Matlock and sign up to the free webinars to find out how they or their loved ones could receive support to remain at home for longer.”

To find out more and book on to the free webinars visit www.derbyshire.gov.uk/TEC-Week