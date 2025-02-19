Essential Green Skills issues urgent warning over £400 Energy Bill Support Scheme scam

Phishing Email

Fraudsters Exploiting Expired Government Scheme to Target Households Households across the UK are being warned to stay vigilant as scammers attempt to exploit financial concerns by reviving the long-expired Energy Bill Support Scheme in a fraudulent email campaign. Essential Green Skills is urging the public to be on high alert and avoid falling victim to these sophisticated phishing scams.

This warning comes as Essential Site Skills, the group’s training division, continues to highlight scams targeting construction workers, including fraudulent CSCS card and training course schemes, reinforcing the need for greater awareness across different sectors.

The scam email falsely claims that recipients are eligible for a £400 energy bill discount, directing them to a malicious website where they are prompted to enter personal and financial details. The information gathered can then be used for identity theft or fraudulent transactions.

Catherine Storer, Energy Expert at Essential Green Skills, warns:

"This is a calculated attempt by fraudsters to take advantage of people struggling with energy costs. The Energy Bill Support Scheme ended in June 2023, and any email claiming otherwise is a scam. If you receive one of these emails, do not engage with it – never click on links or share personal details."

How the Scam Works and What to Watch For

The fraudulent email typically:

✔ Claims you are eligible for a £400 energy bill discount

✔ Asks you to click a link to apply for the discount

✔ Directs you to a fake government-like website

✔ Requests personal and financial details, including bank information

Once scammers obtain this information, they can use it to commit identity theft, steal money, or sell details on the dark web.

Energy Bill Support Scheme is No Longer Running

Essential Green Skills stresses that the Energy Bill Support Scheme ended in 2023, and there is no new government discount available under this initiative. Households do not need to apply for energy bill discounts, as any future support will be communicated directly by energy providers or official government channels.

"If an email, text, or call is asking you to apply for an energy bill discount or enter your bank details, it’s a scam," adds Storer. "Government schemes do not request personal or financial information via email or text messages."

How to Protect Yourself from Energy Bill Scams

Do not click on any links or attachments in suspicious emails

Never provide personal details – legitimate schemes do not ask for them

Verify information on official government websites before taking action

Report scam emails to [email protected]

Report scam websites to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)

Essential Green Skills Calls for Greater Awareness

Essential Green Skills is committed to raising awareness of fraudulent energy scams and urges the public to share this warning with friends, family, and vulnerable individuals who may be at risk.

"We all have a role to play in stopping these scammers. By staying informed and reporting fraudulent activity, we can help prevent financial loss and identity theft," says Storer.