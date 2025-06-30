Epic charity ride earns local man top inspiration award

A Chesterfield man who pedalled an extraordinary 14,000km across the globe for charity has been named this year’s winner of the Graysons Solicitors-sponsored Inspiration Award.

Daniel Cresswell, a lifelong Chesterfield FC supporter, embarked on the epic journey from the town all the way to Bangkok to raise funds for the Chesterfield FC Community Trust. His remarkable achievement captured the hearts of many — not only for the physical challenge but for the unwavering dedication to supporting his local community.

Over the course of seven months, Daniel cycled through 21 countries, enduring extreme heat, illness, and even a serious bike crash. From France to Turkey and onwards to India and Southeast Asia, he remained focused on raising money for inclusive programmes and health initiatives run by the Community Trust. “I wanted to give something back to the club and the town that has given me so much,” he said.

Graysons Solicitors said Daniel’s story perfectly embodied the values the award sought to celebrate at the recent Community Awards event.

Daniel Cresswell (left) with Graysons Managing Partner Peter Clark

Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons, said: “Daniel’s determination, courage and selflessness are a true inspiration. His journey represents the very best of community spirit, and we’re honoured to recognise his achievements through this award. It’s individuals like Daniel who make Chesterfield such a great place to live and work.”

The Community Awards celebrate the contributions of local people who go above and beyond to make a difference. This year’s event once again showcased the breadth of talent, compassion, and resilience within the region.

