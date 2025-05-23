Energy bills push UK households to the brink as one in four fear debt help may be needed

A man pores over a stack of rising household bills—energy, water, and council tax—amid mounting financial pressure faced by millions of UK households in 2025.

A new survey has revealed that nearly one in four UK adults fear they will need formal debt solutions, such as Individual Voluntary Arrangements (IVAs), within the next year following sharp increases in household bills this April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poll of 500 adults, conducted by the IVA Helpline in May 2025, found that 78 per cent had seen their household bills increase since April, with 43 per cent admitting they had already struggled to pay at least one essential bill. More than a third (38 per cent) reported borrowing money or using credit to cover everyday expenses, while over half (56 per cent) said the rising cost of living had negatively affected their mental health.

Energy bills emerged as the biggest concern for most households. Almost half of respondents (48 per cent) said increases in their gas and electricity costs had impacted them more than any other expense. Water bills and council tax rises were also frequently cited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey findings reflect broader financial pressures facing millions across the country. In April, the energy price cap rose by 6.4 per cent, adding approximately £111 to the average household’s annual dual-fuel bill. Water bills in England and Wales jumped by £123 to £603 a year—the largest single increase since the industry was privatised. Council tax bills increased across the UK, with average rises in Scotland reaching 9.6 per cent and some areas facing hikes of more than 15 per cent.

Chris Richards, founder and managing director of the energy comparison site Utility Saving Expert, said the burden of energy costs was now the most pressing issue for many families.

"The latest rise in household bills has pushed energy costs to the top of the list for many struggling families. Even with improved wholesale prices, standing charges and additional levies mean consumers aren't seeing the savings they expect. We're finding more households than ever are comparing suppliers or seeking new ways to cut costs—but for some, even the best deals can't offset the financial pressure they're under," he said.

Debt charities and advice organisations have also reported a surge in enquiries from people facing financial difficulties for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the IVA Helpline said: "We are seeing a noticeable increase in enquiries from people who have never struggled with debt before. The April increases in essential bills—especially energy, water, and council tax—have left many feeling overwhelmed and unsure where to turn. Debt solutions like IVAs are one option, but we encourage anyone worried about their financial situation to seek advice early, before arrears and mental health pressures escalate."

The IVA Helpline, which has reported a rise in enquiries since April, attributes the increase to rising energy, water and council tax bills pushing more people into financial difficulty.

A spokesperson said many of those seeking help in recent weeks had never previously dealt with problem debt.