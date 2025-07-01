End of life toolkit receives high commendation at prestigious national recognition at the HSJ Digital Awards 2025

Treetops Hospice are proud to announce that it has been highly commended in the Digital Team of The Year category at the HSJ Digital Awards 2025, recognising outstanding achievements in harnessing digital technology to improve healthcare outcomes across the UK.

The HSJ Digital Awards, held 26 June at The ICC in Birmingham, celebrate the power of digital initiatives to transform patient care, improve access to services, and deliver more efficient, equitable healthcare.

Treetops Hospice was recognised for the Derbyshire Alliance End of Life Care Toolkit, which the charity has worked on with NHS Birmingham and Solihull and Nottingham Integrated Care Board, which impressed the judges with its impactful innovation and scalability.

Sharan Harris-Christensen, Manager of Virtual Education Centre in PEOLC & Communication Skills at Treetops Hospice, said: “We’re truly delighted that our collaboration has been recognised. In hospice care, turning policy into real impact depends on working together. Co-production, partnership, and shared learning are essential.

“This approach empowers a constantly evolving workforce with education and embedding national frameworks, aiming to deliver the compassionate, high-quality care that people at the end of life and those important to them need.”

The judging panel – composed of influential figures from across the health and digital landscape. The HSJ awards are seen as the Oscars of health care award achievement. Treetops Hospice are unique in that this work has been led by the team at the Treetops, a third sector organisation working in collaboration with the might of the NHS system.

Treetops Hospice’s Director of Clinical Services, Philippa Shreeve, added: “Through the collaboration of our three partners we’ve developed a unified, adaptable platform that supports local development priorities and enhances the quality of end-of-life care.

“This initiative reflects our shared commitment to compassionate, patient-centred support for individuals and families across our systems. With intuitive navigation and a wide range of accessible resources, the platform empowers both health and social care professionals, as well as the public, with the tools and guidance needed to deliver the best possible care.

This wonderful resource has been several years in the making and I am truly delighted that the dedicated efforts of all have been recognised with this award.”

This national recognition underscores Treetops Hospice’s role as a digital leader within the NHS and wider healthcare community, and highlights the importance of innovation, collaboration, and patient-centric design in driving forward digital transformation.

The HSJ Digital Awards received a record number of entries this year, reflecting the scale and pace of digital innovation taking place across UK health and care settings.

Treetops Hospice, one of the leading end-of-life care charities in Derby and Derbyshire, provides nursing care and emotional support for adults with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families. Every year, Treetops provides vital care and support to over 2,000 people across Derbyshire.

Treetops is doing all it can to continue to support those in most need and welcomes donations to ensure the future of the hospice and its services: www.treetopshospice.org.uk/donate