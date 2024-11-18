EMA’s fire crews always ready to spring into action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Midlands Airport (EMA) operates a dedicated team of nearly 50 firefighters who are on call 24/7, 365 days a year, ready to respond to various incidents across the airport.

They were one of a number of teams put to the test last week during a two-day multi-agency training exercise, involving a scenario requiring fire crews to put out an aircraft fire, along with the follow-on response dealing with casualties. The airport carries out the exercises every four years as part of its Civil Aviation Authority licence to operate.

EMA’s Fire Service regularly collaborates with East Midlands Ambulance Service, the Local Authority Fire Service and the Police, conducting joint training exercises to ensure EMA’s Emergency Plan can be activated seamlessly, minimising any disruption.

Organised into four watches, EMA’s Fire Service is prepared to handle a wide range of emergencies, including aircraft incidents, medical emergencies in and around the airport, environmental responses to fuel and oil spills, fire alarms and vehicle accidents.

An aircraft fire is simulated at EMA during a multi-agency training exercise

Aircraft-related emergencies are their primary focus, and a continuous training program ensures they are ready to respond to a variety of situations. If an aircraft signals a potential problem, EMA’s fire crews are often the first responders, with just three minutes to suit up, gather incident details, and reach the location to initiate on-site actions.

Daily equipment checks are routine but essential, covering everything from personal protective equipment (PPE) and breathing apparatus to smaller tools and the full functionality of the fire appliances. Firefighters must be instinctively familiar with each piece of equipment - from operating thermal imaging cameras in smoke-filled spaces to handling water pumps and spray branches for fire suppression. This readiness ensures each crew member can perform multiple roles, including driver, pump operator, breathing apparatus wearer and entry control officer.

EMA firefighters also play a crucial role in environmental protection, using specialised equipment to contain spills and prevent contaminants from reaching the surrounding drainage systems and waterways. The crew’s Level 3 Award in First Response Emergency Care further equips them to respond to medical incidents across the airport, often before ambulance services arrive. Medical emergencies are varied and can occur anywhere from the car parks to the terminal or even on board aircraft. Firefighters are trained in defibrillator use and other life-saving techniques.

Training on fighting aircraft fires takes place regularly on EMA’s fire simulator, located north of the runway. Crews practice under controlled conditions, following a pre-brief before demonstrating their response skills. During a real alarm, however, there is no time for preparation—the crew must be on-site within two to three minutes to secure the scene.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus as part of the training exercise

Firefighter Katie Atkinson, who joined EMA from the RAF, reflects on her experience: “I love it. Every day is a learning day, and we’re like coiled springs, ready at any time. The training is great—no two scenarios are the same. We work together as a team; even routine tasks like cleaning the trucks are done together, with everyone helping out.”

Martin Lindsay, Head of EMA’s Fire and Rescue Operations, adds: “We have a fantastic team of firefighters dedicated to ensuring everyone’s safety at the airport, responding swiftly to emergencies and caring for those needing medical attention.”