EMA’s effortless travel and seamless trade captured in new film

East Midlands Airport (EMA) has launched a new video which captures the twin aspects of its business – offering effortless travel to holidaymakers and seamless trade through its unrivalled cargo operation.

The one-and-a-half minute promotional film showcases EMA’s unique attributes, using its own colleagues to bring the story to life.

The launch comes as EMA celebrates a highly successful summer, with latest figures revealing that through the whole of the peak season – running from April to October – an incredible 3.2m people flew through the airport. October alone saw 400,000 as EMA customers enjoyed some late summer sun right through to the half-term break at the end of the month.

The new video shows some of the reasons people choose EMA as their gateway for a getaway – with friendly colleagues, a relaxed atmosphere, its convenient central location and great facilities to enjoy while waiting for flights. It also captures the busy cargo operation which swings into action mostly overnight, connecting many major regional businesses to the rest of the world.

The film will be used on social media, on EMA’s website here and as a way to promote the airport in presentations to businesses in the UK and abroad.

EMA’s Managing Director Steve Griffiths said: “I’m delighted with this great new video, which captures the essence of what makes East Midlands Airport so special.

“Our customers have come to expect an effortless experience here which really comes across in the film. We have fantastic, friendly colleagues who work hard to make sure that’s the case for loyal customers as well as attracting new ones – which is one of the reasons we have just had one of the best summer seasons with more than three million customers.

“One thing many of our customers may be unaware of is that we are also home to the UK’s number one air freight hub – something which we’re proud of and which the film captures really well. Providing a seamless trade link between the UK and the rest of the world, it’s a big driver of the regional economy and we have plans to build on its success so far to bring more jobs and investment to the area.”