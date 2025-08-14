Eightieth anniversary of VJ Day service in Chesterfield
In partnership with Chesterfield and District Combined Ex-Services Association and Chesterfield Borough Council, there will be a thanksgiving service to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Japan (VJ) Day and the end of World War II.
A 20-minute service will be led by Reverend Patrick Coleman at 11am on Friday 15 August at the War Memorial on Rose Hill (opposite Chesterfield Town Hall).
Veterans, cadets and members of the public are invited to join the service.
For more information about VJ day please visit british.legion.org