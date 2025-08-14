Eightieth anniversary of VJ Day service in Chesterfield

Service to take place in Chesterfield to mark to 80th anniversary of Victory in Japan (VJ) Day and the end of World War II.

In partnership with Chesterfield and District Combined Ex-Services Association and Chesterfield Borough Council, there will be a thanksgiving service to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Japan (VJ) Day and the end of World War II.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 20-minute service will be led by Reverend Patrick Coleman at 11am on Friday 15 August at the War Memorial on Rose Hill (opposite Chesterfield Town Hall).

Veterans, cadets and members of the public are invited to join the service.

For more information about VJ day please visit british.legion.org