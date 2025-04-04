Egg-citing adventures to be had at Carsington Water
Opening on Saturday 5th April, Carsington Water’s Easter trail gives young ones and their families the chance to explore the reservoir, finding eggs along the way and answering questions before returning to the café, restaurant or RSPB shop to claim their egg-straordinary prize.
The trail is open from 10am to 4pm every day and will run until Tuesday 22nd April. The trail is accessible and pushchair friendly, making it fun for the whole family.
Once visitors have completed the trail, they can spend time at Carsington’s Mainsail restaurant, shop at some of their unique boutique shops, mess around in the kids’ playground or even unleash their inner thrill-seeker and have a go at some water sports.
Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent said: “Our Easter trails make for great days out for the family, it offers hours of entertainment and children can explore their inquisitive side while being out in nature.
“Aside from the trail, there is so much more that Carsington Water offers, from long walks to cycling, shopping and fantastic play areas, you really can get lost in it all at Carsington.”
Families can pick up a trail sheet for £4 from the reception area with no pre-booking required, simply turn up on the day.
Carsington Water hosts a number of different events all year round, from their running festivals through to artisan markets and other seasonal activities for all the family.
