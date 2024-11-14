Education and health partnership apologises for delays for children and young people with special needs and disabilities in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The partnership responsible for planning, delivering and commissioning services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Derbyshire has apologised that they are waiting too long for education and health assessments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has led to them missing school and having to wait for specialist health support. The partnership has also apologised for poor communication with their parents.

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out a three-week inspection of the Derbyshire Local Area Partnership in September and their report, published today (Thursday, November 14) highlights a number of areas requiring work to improve the effectiveness of local education, health and care services to identify and meet the needs of children and young people with SEND aged up to 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership, made up of Derbyshire County Council’s education and the NHS Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board, which provides paediatric and specialist health services, is now working on a priority action plan to address areas highlighted by the inspectors for improvement.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Derbyshire County Council temporary Executive Director for Children’s Services Alison Noble said: “We fully accept the findings of the report and apologise to the children and families who have been affected by Derbyshire Local Area Partnership SEND services not responding in a timely way and being of the quality they should expect.

“We know we need to do better and we continue to work hard with our health, education, private, public and voluntary sector partners to offer a service these children deserve. It is our joint responsibility and we take it extremely seriously.

“The concerns highlighted by the inspectors are all areas we know need improvement and we’re making a multi-million-pound investment in employing more specialist staff, improving efficiency around assessments and creating more special needs school places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those changes are already starting to show positive improvements, but the report published today shows we are not yet where we need to be, and for that we apologise to the children and families affected now.

“There has been a significant increase in demand for SEND support over the past few years and we’re not alone in this, it’s a national issue. However, whatever the circumstances, we want every child in Derbyshire to have the best possible start in life, whatever their ability or challenge.

“Together with our own reviews and monitoring, the findings of this report provide us with more valuable insight to help us continue working together with parents to achieve that ambition. We thank them for their feedback and are committed to working with them to deliver positive outcomes for children in Derbyshire.”

NHS Derby and Derbyshire Integrated Care Board Chief Nurse Professor Dean Howells said: "We apologise to children, parents and carers on behalf of the Derbyshire Local Area Partnership for the failings this report has identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is clear that waiting times for services are too long and we understand the impact that has.

"We are disappointed with the findings of the report but we are determined to address the issues identified with our Derbyshire County Council partners and the providers of NHS services. We look forward to working together on the improvement plan.

"We will also work to support the work of Derbyshire Parent Carer Voice so we can ensure that the views and needs of children and their families is placed firmly at the heart of the improvements we will make."

Derbyshire Parent Carer Voice - a SEND parents’ participation and campaign charity - was one of the key stakeholders asked to contribute to the Local Area SEND Ofsted inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair Claire Walsh said: “In light of the recent Derbyshire Local Area SEND Ofsted inspection report, Derbyshire Parent Carer Voice acknowledges that the findings align with what parent carers have consistently reported - a need for substantial improvement in the support and services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

“While the outcome may not come as a surprise, it does represent a pivotal opportunity for reflection, healing, and ultimately, progress.

“As a forum dedicated to representing parent carers, we take this responsibility with utmost seriousness. Our commitment to listening to families, capturing their voices and conveying their lived experiences has been at the heart of our efforts.

“This report is not just a document, it’s a reflection of the voices of countless families who have shared their most challenging experiences. In this moment, we stand ready to work strategically alongside health, social care and education - independently and steadfastly - to ensure that parent carers are at the centre of co-productive change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our trustees and team view this report as a turning point. It is an opportunity to build a collaborative relationship that empowers parent carers, not merely as stakeholders but as partners in shaping services that will lead to better outcomes for our children and young people.

“To our families - please know that we are listening, we have your back, and we are here to ensure that your voices continue to be heard and acted upon.

“As we move forward, Derbyshire Parent Carer Voice remains committed to amplifying the voices of parent carers and working towards a future where our collective efforts bring meaningful change.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter - one where we seize the chance to truly make a difference in the lives of the families we serve.”

The Derbyshire Local Area SEND Ofsted report can be viewed in full on Ofsted's website here https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50261625