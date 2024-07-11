Eckington Swimming Club: Charity Team Relay Gala

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eckington SC welcomed over 240 swimmers to the Charity Team Relay Gala

On Friday 28th June, Eckington Swimming Club hosted a Charity Team Relay Gala at their home pool within Eckington Leisure Centre.

They welcomed over 240 swimmers, with their ages ranging from Under 9's to Masters and their friends from Belper Marlin, Gainsborough Dolphins, Matlock & District, Ripley Rascals and Rykneld swimming clubs, who all came together to celebrate a dear friend of the club, namely, Anthony 'Mac' McManus.

Mac was a dedicated parent of he and his wife Mary's twin daughters, Lauren & Lesley, and their passion for swimming at ESC. He was greatly loved and respected both within the club and by everyone he came into contact with, no more so, than the various swimming meets and competitions he took part in with Eckington, as a Level 1 Judge under British Swimming.

Mary, Lauren & Lesley McManus

He is sadly missed by all his family and friends and the Team Charity Relay Gala, was just one way in which Eckington Swimming Club could help celebrate his memory and spirit. A total of £1,000 was raised on the night and this has been split evenly between the two charities that the MacManus family hold dear to their heart, which are Asghate Hospice (Chesterfield) and Prostate Cancer UK. Ashgate Hospice gave an amazing level of support and care to Mac, Mary, Lauren & Lesley, which they hope the donation goes some way to helping them continue their wonderful and vital services to more families.

Mary spoke before the start of the meet and highlighted a request to all the males present, which was: "If you are over 50, then please, please get yourself checked out at your GP. It usually means nothing is present for you to worry about, but if only one person does this, and it helps spot the disease at an early stage and your life is saved, then Mac would be chuffed that he had helped another human being to be with his family".