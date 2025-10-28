Eckington Court Nursing Home throws a Spook-tacular Halloween Party

Spook-tacular party

Spirits were high and the dance floor was full as residents and colleagues at Eckington Court Nursing Home in Eckington, Derbyshire came together for a frightfully fun Halloween celebration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brought laughter, music, and a touch of spooky magic to the home, with residents getting into the festive mood from start to finish.

The home was transformed with ghoulish decorations, pumpkins, and plenty of cobwebs, setting the perfect scene for an afternoon of fun and dancing. Live entertainment from DJand singer, Alan Turner,had residents and colleagues up on their feet, showing off their best moves and singing along to classic hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home’s annual Best Dressed Competition crowned Bradley, a three-year-old Lurcher, the winner, as residents agreed he looked charming in his bat costume.

Smiles all round

And what’s a party without a buffet? The talented catering team at the home went all-out to create a selection of spooky-themed treats, from mummy hotdogs to chocolate mud puddings and so much more, ensuring there was something delicious for everyone to enjoy.

Resident Nigel described the party simply as “amazing!” while Annette, dressed in a witch's costume, barely left the dance floor. Carol and Audrey joined in the fun too, dancing the afternoon away, and Jean could be seen smiling from ear to ear.

Trudy Godley, Home Manager, said: “It’s moments like these that make Eckington Court feel like one big family. The energy and joy from our residents were infectious, and it was wonderful to see everyone letting their hair down and enjoying themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A standout moment came when resident Ian heard his favourite song — Take Me Home, Country Roads. The room erupted in cheers as he sang along and danced from his wheelchair, showing everyone how to celebrate in true party spirit.

The spooky spread

The home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

Eckington Court offers residential care, nursing care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about Eckington Court Nursing Home visit them here: https://orchardcarehomes.com/carehomes/eckington-court-off-church-street-eckington

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.