Eckington Court Nursing Home hosts bubbly charity car wash
The event took place in the home’s main car park and offered a proper car wash service with plenty of soap, water, and smiles. Everyone pitched in – colleagues and even some residents washed cars, served refreshments, and welcomed visitors. The entire home rolled up their sleeves and helped, from setting up, to painting posters and cheering on the washers.
Carol, a resident at the home, said: “This cause is really close to my heart. Some of my friends live with dementia and I do too, so I couldn’t wait to help out. It was so nice to see everyone laughing, working together, and doing something meaningful. I was proud to be part of it.”
Trudy Godley, Home Manager at Eckington Court, said: “We’re delighted with the success of the event. Over 20 cars took part, and we raised £100 for the Alzheimer’s Society – a cause that means so much to everyone here. It was a wonderful way to support such an important charity and come together as a community to make a difference for those affected by dementia.”
Eckington Court Nursing Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.