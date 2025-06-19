East Midlands social housing customer shares impact of sustainability training

A housing association’s customer, based in the East Midlands, has revealed how its sustainability training programme had a profound impact on her lifestyle and outlook as it was renewed for a second edition.

Stonewater, one of the UK’s largest social housing providers, has announced the continuation of its Sustainable Futures Programme following the successful graduation of its inaugural group of 10 customers.

The initiative, launched through the organisation’s Greenoak Centre of Excellence, aims to equip customers with the knowledge and skills to live more sustainably.

Among the graduates is Viv, a customer from the East Midlands, who said the course made her think about changing the way she lived her life.

Stonewater customer and Sustainable Futures graduate, Viv

She said: “I grew up in Africa so have a keen interest in wildlife issues. By joining the Sustainable Futures course, I’ve developed my knowledge on a subject that means a lot to me. I've been able to expand my knowledge and can commit to being part of changing how housing impacts our planet.

“My favourite thing about the programme has been the vast range of issues being explored and the way it has been made easy to understand. I was often left thinking about how I would change my own way of living to be more sustainable and how I could support others to do the same.”

The programme covered a wide range of topics including energy efficiency, emissions, fuel poverty, biodiversity, and EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) ratings. Sessions were delivered online by Stonewater staff and external sustainability experts.

In addition to environmental education, the programme also offered career support. Graduates received help updating their CVs and were connected with Clean Slate, an employability charity, to explore job opportunities in the green sector.

To maintain momentum, Stonewater has formed an alumni group to support ongoing learning and engagement. The programme’s popularity has led to its renewal for a second year, with 20 new customers already enrolled.

Emily Stockford, Environmental Sustainability Business Partner at Stonewater and the programme’s lead, said the response from participants had been overwhelmingly positive.

She said: “It’s been a pleasure to see how much customers have enjoyed the programme and watch their knowledge and enthusiasm develop week after week.

“We’re so pleased to be able to roll out the programme for a second time and welcome a new group of customers from across the country.”

The Sustainable Futures Programme has also been shortlisted for the Engagement Campaign of the Year at the Unlock Net Zero awards, further highlighting its impact.

Stonewater, which manages over 40,000 homes across the UK, says sustainability is central to its mission of building communities and supporting residents.