East Midlands nursing home celebrates 15th consecutive year of prestigious accreditation

An East Midlands specialist dementia nursing home has received a national mark of excellence that recognises its warm, family-like approach to supporting people living with dementia.

Wren Hall, located in Selston, has been awarded accreditation from Meaningful Care Matters for its use of the “Butterfly Approach”, a model of care that focuses on emotional wellbeing, meaningful relationships and creating a real sense of home.

The latest award marks the 15th consecutive year in which the home has received the accreditation – a significant achievement and one that underlines its consistent quality of care. And as a mark of quality, it serves to amplify the home’s Outstanding CQC rating, which is the more traditionally recognised benchmark for the care sector.

Developed by Meaningful Care Matters, the Butterfly Approach focuses on creating care cultures where people are ‘free to be me’. It values emotional intelligence alongside clinical excellence, nurturing genuine relationships and everyday moments of joy.

Wren Hall staff

The award celebrates care homes that go beyond clinical care to focus on what really matters to people, providing a homely environment, while prioritising emotional connection and empowering individuals to live with meaning and purpose.

At Wren Hall, this ethos is embedded into daily life. Family members - as those who live at the home are affectionately known - are encouraged to make choices, stay engaged in activities they enjoy and maintain a sense of independence, all within a safe and supportive environment.

Peter Bewert, Managing Director at Meaningful Care Matters, commended Wren Hall by saying: “Thank you for your partnership and never compromising on your passion and commitment to ensuring people living and working at Wren Hall are loved, valued and cared for.”

Inspectors praised the home’s genuine sense of shared living, where there is no division between staff and family members. The thoughtful creation of four distinct households within Wren Hall reflects the team’s deep understanding of emotional needs, with each space tailored to where a person will feel most at home. This 15-year commitment to sustaining the Butterfly Approach is a testament to the culture of care fostered at Wren Hall.

Speaking to Wren Hall following her visit, Sally Knocker at Meaningful Care Matters said: "It was such an amazing day. I just had so many moments when I felt like filling up with tears - in a really good way. Just seeing the amazing tender moments, the fun moments, and all the love, hard work and commitment you gave to all the family members throughout the whole day in all of the houses. It's such a joy for me to know that people living at Wren Hall are really thriving and flourishing because of all that you do and all you are as people. You're a wonderful team and I'm really proud of you. Big congratulations from all of us at Meaningful Care Matters for being a really great Butterfly home."

For more information on Wren Hall, please visit www.wrenhall.com.