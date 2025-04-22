East Midlands facing a post-Covid community crisis, according to new survey

The Certas Energy team volunteering to support Domestic Abuse charity, Phoenix Rising in 2024

A new survey released today by Certas Energy has shown that people from the East Midlands feel less connected to their community than any other region across the UK. Only 48 per cent of East Midlands respondents felt connected to their local community, while the national average is 57 per cent.

While people from the East Midlands aren't alone in facing challenges when it comes to community connection, most UK regions feel more connected since the pandemic. However, the survey shows that residents of the East Midlands felt more connected to their community during the pandemic and national lockdowns, than they do now.

The survey also revealed that more than 1 in 4 people (27 per cent) across the region never engage in community activities, with less than half (49 per cent) agreeing that their community is thriving.

Off-grid energy distributor Certas Energy is on a mission to change this through its £30,000 Community Bloom Fund. The company is offering community groups across the UK the chance to receive funding to help improve a local shared space or initiative. The fund can be used to spruce up community centres, refresh local parks or sponsor local sports teams — anything that brings communities and the people within them closer together.

Richard Billington, the MD of Energy Solutions for Certas Energy, explained: “Supplying off grid energy across the East Midlands and the UK every day, we see first-hand the power of community. When we saw that people in this region felt more connected during a global pandemic than they do today, we knew we had to do something.

“That’s why the Community Bloom fund exists - to bring people together and make sure they feel connected to the people and places around them.

"The impact the fund could have is huge. Whether it's parent and baby groups, gardening clubs or local community centres that host different events, having easily accessible and thriving community initiatives can make such a difference, especially in areas like the East Midlands where community needs a helping hand at the moment.”

To be in with a chance to secure the funding, community groups are invited to apply by 28th May 2025. Applicants should share a summary of the work they do and explain how they would use the funds to support the local project.

Apply by visiting: www.certasenergy.co.uk/community-bloom-fund