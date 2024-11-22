East Midlands Airport has Christmas Markets all wrapped up this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week’s snowfall may have put many on full-scale alert for Christmas, with the countdown now on towards the big day – and what could be more festive than a trip to some of Europe’s most beautiful cities and Christmas Markets?

Here are six of the best destinations served by East Midlands Airport for that magical getaway to immerse yourself in the sights, smells and sounds of Christmas Markets in fairytale settings.

Wroclaw, Poland

Regularly topping Best Christmas Markets in Poland lists, Wroclaw offers a dazzling display of fairy-lit Christmas trees and stalls. Start off on the quaint cobbled Rynek Marquet Square, which sells lots of warm comfort food and drinks. You’ll find traditional sausages, sweet waffles and aromatic mulled wine.

Bratislava - a new Christmas Market destination with Jet2 via EMA for the first time this winter

You can also enjoy the festivities on Plac Solny, which includes a fairytale house with an observation deck. Sip a hot chocolate in the glow of the fireplace, or overlook a sparkling view of the market. Many different Christmassy shows and fairytale stories are performed at these markets each year, usually ending with the Christmas Carol Singers Parade the day before Christmas Eve.

Return flights in December with Ryanair from £83pp

Krakow, Poland

With its castle skyline and picturesque cobbled streets, Krakow’s Old Town becomes a living Christmas card over the festive season – especially when it starts to snow! The Christmas market is set on Rynek Glowny, the city’s main market square. Lined with timber huts and illuminated with fairy lights, the enormous Christmas tree in the centre looks especially magical at night.

The market sells all sorts of Christmas gifts, such as handmade decorations and beautifully carved wooden toys. Perfect for the foodies, you can tuck into lots of traditional Polish treats, like pierogi dumplings, gingerbread biscuits, and mulled wine. All of which can be enjoyed while watching the carol singing. You can even travel back in time with a traditional coach and horse ride around the old square.

Return flights in December with Ryanair from £71pp

Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg Christmas markets are overflowing with traditional charm and Christmas spirit. In the city centre, the main Christmas market sits around the cathedral. You’ll find stalls selling warm punch, hot roasted chestnuts, beautiful Christmas tree ornaments and lots of cosy knitwear. Watch the choir sing carols in front of the cathedral, or visit the nativity scene in the Residenz courtyard.

The Advent Market sees Salzburg Palace transform into true magic at Christmas. A fairytale forest sits in front of it, with over 700 trees dazzling with fairy lights and red baubles. The front of the palace even transforms into an oversized advent calendar with a different scene in 24 windows. It’s a truly unique Christmas experience for the whole family.

Return flights in December with TUI from £422pp

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague’s Christmas Markets are notable for their stunning locations which look like scenes straight off a Christmas card. There’s a great variety of markets too, with over a dozen dotted across the city offering different treats such as Czech food and drink as well as toys and festive decorations.

Prague is considered one of the top winter destinations in Europe and during the festive season is really magical. One of the best of the markets is to be found in the Old Town Square, with lots of goodies to tempt you as well as plenty of entertainment, while the market located at the Republican Square offers a more local experience, high quality souvenirs and is generally a slightly more relaxed experience.

Return flights in December from £40pp with Ryanair, £226pp with Jet2

Vienna, Austria

Dozens of Christmas markets pop up across Vienna between November and early January, sprinkling some extra glitter on top of what is already one of the most charming of European cities. If it’s markets in grand locations such as royal palace courtyards or huge, famous squares, Vienna is for you.

The Viennese Dream Christmas Market in Rathausplatz has the neo-gothic City Hall as its backdrop, and is the largest of Vienna’s festive markets offering 150 stalls selling tasty food and great gifts.Others include the Christmas Village at Belvedere Palace, the Genussmarkt food market near Vienna’s State Opera which benefits from being under cover if the weather is unkind, while another on Maria Theresien Square has the added attraction of light projections on the buildings surrounding the square.

Return flights in December with Jet2 from £192pp

Bratislava, Solvakia

Bratislava has emerged as one of the most affordable European cities for a Christmas Market break. Travel and accommodation costs are below many other cities, while the markets themselves, including in Main Square and Hviez-doslavovo Square, offer more affordable treats than others.

The Slovakian capital is nestled on the Danube River, bordered by Austria and Hungary, and offers scenic landscapes, culture and history and traditional cuisine. It is the ideal choice for those who want the buzz of a capital city, and when it comes to culture and sightseeing, Bratislava packs a real punch, with museums, castles, theatres and more to uncover. Christmas markets only add to its charm.

Bratislava can be reached from EMA for the first time this winter with Jet2, who fly customers on twice-weekly services via Vienna and arrange a short connection across the border. Return flights in December with Jet2 from £192pp

* Flight costs correct at time of publication