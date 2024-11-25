East Midlands Airport control tower lights up to support local hospice appeal

East Midlands Airport is lighting up its air traffic control tower until Sunday 8 December, in support of the Treetops Hospice Light up a Life appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Light up a Life appeal encourages people to share a memory of a loved one on the hospice’s virtual Christmas tree and make a donation to the local charity.

From now until Sunday 8 December, passengers travelling to and from the Castle Donington airport will see the Light up a Life logo projected onto the iconic 51-meter-high tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ioan Reed-Aspley, East Midlands Airport’s Head of Corporate Affairs, said:

East Midlands Airport lights air traffic control tower to support local hospice

“We’re only too pleased for Treetops Hospice to use our air traffic control tower again to raise awareness for their Light up a Life Appeal.

“It’s a wonderful cause and lighting up our tower which can be seen for miles around seems an appropriate way to bring it to everyone’s attention.”

Treetops Chief Executive, Julie Heath, added:

“We’re very grateful to East Midlands Airport for their continued support. It’s the fourth year that the control tower has been lit up in support of Treetops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Midlands Airport control tower lights up to support Treetops appeal

“Light up a Life is very special to Treetops, when hundreds of people join us in remembering their loved ones on our virtual Light up a Life Tree. It’s very moving to see all the photos and read the memories being shared.

“Proceeds from Light up a Life go towards helping us continue to care for local patients with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.”

Along with a virtual Christmas tree, supporters are also invited to attend the in person Light Up a Life event, at the hospice in Risley on Sunday 8 December.

For more information and to share a precious memory of a loved one, head to www.treetops.org.uk/lights2024 or call the hospice on 0115 949 1264.