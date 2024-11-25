East Midlands Airport control tower lights up to support local hospice appeal
The annual Light up a Life appeal encourages people to share a memory of a loved one on the hospice’s virtual Christmas tree and make a donation to the local charity.
From now until Sunday 8 December, passengers travelling to and from the Castle Donington airport will see the Light up a Life logo projected onto the iconic 51-meter-high tower.
Ioan Reed-Aspley, East Midlands Airport’s Head of Corporate Affairs, said:
“We’re only too pleased for Treetops Hospice to use our air traffic control tower again to raise awareness for their Light up a Life Appeal.
“It’s a wonderful cause and lighting up our tower which can be seen for miles around seems an appropriate way to bring it to everyone’s attention.”
Treetops Chief Executive, Julie Heath, added:
“We’re very grateful to East Midlands Airport for their continued support. It’s the fourth year that the control tower has been lit up in support of Treetops.
“Light up a Life is very special to Treetops, when hundreds of people join us in remembering their loved ones on our virtual Light up a Life Tree. It’s very moving to see all the photos and read the memories being shared.
“Proceeds from Light up a Life go towards helping us continue to care for local patients with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.”
Along with a virtual Christmas tree, supporters are also invited to attend the in person Light Up a Life event, at the hospice in Risley on Sunday 8 December.
For more information and to share a precious memory of a loved one, head to www.treetops.org.uk/lights2024 or call the hospice on 0115 949 1264.