Duos in Slimming World competition drop 147st – the weight of a Fiat 500

14 super slimming duos from across the UK gathered at Slimming World Head Office in Alfreton for the finals of their annual Two Together competition.

They lost an incredible 147st between them – around the weight of a Fiat 500 – with an average weight loss of more than 10½st a pair.

The Two Together competition celebrates the joint success of two members who inspire, motivate and support each other on their weight loss journeys. This year the finalists included family, friends, couples, and even twin sisters. While some of them had joined their local Slimming World group together, others had met – and even fallen in love – at their Slimming World group.

Rebecca Robinson, Director of Communications at Slimming World who hosted the event, says: “We love days like this where we get to hear and celebrate our members’ inspiring stories. Whether our finalists joined as a pair or met at one of our groups, they’re now part of something much bigger. Each of them shared how the support they received from all of their fellow members and the Consultant running the group was vital for their success.”

And they’re not alone. Research shows that 73% of members say they made new friends at their Slimming World group and 68% felt more connected. This has a huge impact on self-esteem and weight loss success, with three in four people who joined a Slimming World group saying they were more confident and self-assured (74%) as a result and, crucially, 93% felt committed to their weight loss.

Rebecca adds: “Our finalists have already won the prize they set out to win when they first set foot in a Slimming World group. They’ve completely transformed, lengthened and maybe even saved their lives with their incredible weight losses and they’ve supported someone important in their lives to do the same.”

The winners of the Two Together 2025 competition will be announced later this month.