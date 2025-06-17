Dual carriageways in Derbyshire to get annual maintenance

The county council’s programme of general housekeeping on the dual carriageways they are responsible for in Derbyshire starts in early July.

The work includes cutting the grass on the central reservations and at the sides of the roads, trimming back trees and shrubs to improve visibility, emptying the gullies and drains, carrying out pothole and other road repairs where needed and any other bits of maintenance work that needs carrying out.

The council works with district and borough councils who will be picking up litter at the side of the road or in the central reservation at the same time while the traffic management is in place.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Potholes, Highways and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Hill, said: “This annual programme of maintenance means that we can carry out lots of different jobs at the same time.

“We try to schedule any road closures to be outside of peak times so that we minimise inconvenience for those using these routes.”

The maintenance programme is:

A617 Heath to Temple Normanton slip roads - Saturday, 5 July road closed from 6am to 6pm between Heath and Temple Normanton. Sunday, 6 July road closed from 6am to 6pm between Hornsbridge roundabout to Temple Normanton.

A52, Shirley Hollow, Ashbourne - Temporary lane closures on Monday, 7 July between 9.30am and 3pm

A617 Lordsmill Street, Chesterfield - Temporary lane closures on Tuesday, 8 July between 7pm and 4am

A619 Markham Road, Chesterfield - Temporary lane closures on Wednesday 9 July between 7pm and 4am.

A619, Baslow Road, Chander Hill, Chesterfield - The road will be closed on Thursday 10 July between 7pm and 4am. Access to properties will be maintained at all times.

A617, from Junction 29 of the M1, Doe Lea dual carriageway - Temporary lane closures on Friday, 11 July between 8pm and 6am.

A616/A6135 Junction 30 of the M1, Barlborough - Temporary lane closures on Saturday, 12 July between 8pm and 6am.

A61, Alfreton Hill - Temporary lane closures on Monday, 14 July between 9.30am and 3.30pm. The B6025 will also be closed.

A621, Owler Bar - Temporary lane closures on Tuesday, 15 July between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A632, Slack Hill, Kelstedge - One way closure northbound on Wednesday, 16 July between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A61 Bowshaw roundabout, Dronfield - Temporary lane closures on Thursday, 17 July between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A617 Pleasley - Temporary lane closures on Friday, 18 July between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A61 Dronfield bypass - Road closed on Sunday, 20 July between 6am and 6pm.

A6 Chapel en le Frith - Temporary lane closures from Monday, 21 July to Thursday 24 July between 7am and 3.30pm.

A6 Taddington dual carriageway - Temporary lane closures on Friday, 25 July between 7am and 3.30pm.

A61 Dronfield bypass - Road closed on Sunday, 27 July between 6am and 6pm.

A515 Collycroft, Clifton, Ashbourne - Road closed on Monday, 28 July between 8pm and 4am.

A515 Ashbourne link road between the A52 airfield industrial estate and the A515 - Temporary lane closures on Tuesday, 29 July and Wednesday 30 July between 8pm and 4am.

A444 High Cross Church, Gresley, Swadlincote - Road closed on Thursday, 31 July between 8pm and 4am.

A619 Rother Way, Chesterfield - Road closed on Saturday, 2 August between 4am and 11am.

A61 Tesco store to Hornsbridge roundabout, Chesterfield - Road closed on Sunday, 3 August between 4am and 4pm.

A516 from the A38 junction to Mickleover roundabout - Temporary lane closures on Monday, 4 August and Tuesday 5 August between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

A61 Little Eaton to Pektron island, county boundary - Road closed on Wednesday 6 August and Thursday 7 August between 9pm and 4am.

A516 Derby Road, Hilton underneath the A50 - Temporary lane closures on Friday, 8 August between 9pm and 4am.

A61 Tesco store to Whittington Moor roundabout, Chesterfield - Road closed on Sunday, 10 August between 4am and 4pm.

A6007 Chalons Way, Ilkeston - Temporary lane closures on Monday, 11 August between 9.30am 3.30pm.

A38 from the M1, junction 28 to the county boundary, South Normanton - Temporary lane closures on Saturday, 16 August and Sunday 17 August from 4am to 11am.

Information about the dual carriageway repairs programme is on the council’s website – derbyshire.gov.uk/dual-carriageway-repairs