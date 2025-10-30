Dronfield Rugby Club’s ‘Pink Weekend’ raises much needed funds for Ashgate Hospice

On the Saturday it was Pink Sock Day with the 1st XV donning pink socks for their home league fixture against Melbourne. With the South Derbyshire side happy to participate in the event, supporters from both sides were invited to wear something pink when attending the match and with a prize being offered for the’ most initiative idea ‘, a pink Shiek’s head dress proving to be the winning entry. Adele Taylor and Maurice Suter from the Ashgate Hospice were in attendance to present the sponsored match ball to the two captains Jake Steade of Dronfield and Tom Warren from Melbourne. Before the game a photo was taken of both teams, referee, club officials, and Ashgate representatives.

Cookies and cakes made by club’s members., mini and junior player’s parents,friends,neighbours and some made by Bake Dronfield were available for a donation on both the Saturday and Sunday. Before, during and after the game, which incidentally Dronfield won by 41-7, a collection was made for Ashgate. We are grateful to AFC Dronfield and Dronfield Town Football Club officials for allowing us to extend our collection around the football pitches that are also at Gosforth Fields. After the match the usual Rugby Club raffle took place, with on this occasion, the profits kindly also going to Ashgate Hospice

The Stags (Dronfield 2nd XV) even though they were playing away participated in the event and Long Eaton Rugby Club their opponents, kindly donated to this worthy cause.

On the following day’ Pink Sunday’ with brilliant support from rugby clubs Rotherham Phoenix, Belper and Leicester Forest, parents and family members of all clubs were invited to wear pink, Further prizes were awarded – this time to the best ‘Family in Pink’ ‘Best Adult ‘which incidentally was won by a Dronfield supporter who had travelled to Rotherham Phoenix to support Dronfield, and to various ‘Pink Children’s Outfits’. It was the Sarah Barker and Sarah Thomas who came from Ashgate this time. Cakes and cookies were once more available. Thanks to Dronfield Rugby Club Roses Member Louise Lowry, daughter Charlotte and Harriet P, Josephine D and other girls from the Girls Teams who volunteered to help. on either the Saturday or Sunday or both!

When the final amount was calculated we had raised a fantastic £1752-11 Dronfield Rugby Club would like to thank all those who gave their support to the event. It was nice especially for the junior and mini members of the club that Ashley the Bear showed appreciation of the club’s sterling efforts. The wording on the club’s pitch-side advertising board is certainly accurate

‘Dronfield Rugby Club is proud to support Ashgate Hospice'

2 . Contributed Match Ball Presentation left to right Tom Warren ( Melbourne) Maurice Suter and Adele Taylor (Ashgate) Jake Steade (Dronfield) Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Cakes and Cookies provided by Club Members ,Friends and Bake Dronfield Photo: Submitted Photo Sales