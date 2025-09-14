Dronfield Rugby Club Roses Group at the Races

Dronfield Rugby Roses at the Races

Dronfield Roses is a social group made up of non-playing ladies who watch and /or support family members and enjoy being part of a community- based Rugby Club.

The group hold events throughout the season and their two most recent were a Gin- Tasting Session held in Matlock and then then last weekend their latest event was attending St Ledger Day at Doncaster Races. A great day of racing with several of the group spotting and backing winners, also overcoming the jargon of the betting world to leave with a smile with the rain in the middle of the day not dampening spirits

Next up is a rambleon Saturday 25th October following the route of ‘The Round Dronfield Walk’ where members of the group can choose to do all or just a section of the 14’5 mile route – the aim however is to have fun and support ‘the Dronfield Rugby way.

If you are interested in joining or hearing more about what we are planning for the rest of the season, please do not hesitate to contact Sally Steade on the Dronfield Rugby Club’s contacts list.