Dronfield Rugby Club members go down-under and support a worthy charity

The Wooden Spoon Tournament was played in sun-drenched Melbourne in front of 500 spectators including ex international rugby players Ben Kay (England /British and Irish Lions, Rob Henderson (Ireland/ British and Irish Lions and Ken Owens of Wales / British and Irish Lions.

Two of Dronfield’s stalwarts were selected for the British and Irish Lions Wooden Spoon Team in a three team Tournament against Melbourne (Australia) and Black Sheep (Canada). Both Andy File and Paul Hurst have both played for Derbyshire Vets and Notts/Lincs/Derby’s Wooden Spoon team and were therefore able to adapt to the style of play required.

Within each team fitness levels varied however no one could question the commitment of everyone involved including loyal spectators for each side.

At the end of the tournament all three teams had lost one and won one with the British and Irish Lions Wooden Spoon Team delighted to have defeated the Australian team!!

The matches were a fitting end to Andy File’s playing career as he announced his retirement (once again) after the matches. The tournament was a celebration of camaraderie, enjoyment and raised much needed funds for the charity.

The Dronfield club members all went to some of the British and Irish tour matches and were able to meet socially present and ex international rugby stars and helped to put Derbyshire rugby on the world stage. It was greatly appreciated that many the rugby stars they encountered were happy to chat and wished Dronfield Rugby Club every success for 2025/26

After a period of summer training the 1st XV have their first match of the season next Thursday 14 August when they have a friendly practice fixture at Gosforth Fields at 7 15pm against a Sheffield RUFC XV Why not come along and support the Derbyshire side?

Contributed Andy File and Paul Hurst with Ben Kay

Contributed In the Stadium for British and Irish Lions v Australia

Contributed Dronfield Club Member Sally Steade with Lions players Ellis Genge and Jamie George