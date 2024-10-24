Dronfield Rugby Club 'In The Pink'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After last year's successful 'Pink Sock Day' to raise funds for Ashgate Hospice, Dronfield Rugby Club extended this fund-raising event to a 'Pink Weekend'

On Saturday 12th Oct it was 'Pink Sock Day' with the 1st XV donning pink socks for their home league fixture against Paviors from Nottingham. With the Paviors club happy to be involved both sets of supporters were invited to wear something pink.

Representatives from Ashgate Hospice were in attendance to present the match ball to the two team captains, Jake Steade of Dronfield and Phil Eggleshaw of Paviors.

During the match itself, which incidentally Dronfield won 52-15, and afterwards in the clubhouse a collection was made for this worthy cause.

Match Ball Presentation(left to right_ Phil Eggleshaw (Paviors) Faye and Stephen (Ashgate) and Jaks Steade (Dronfield)

The Stags (Dronfield's Second XV) also wore pink and a collection was made at their away game at Matlock Dronfield Stags gaining a victory in the league match by 29-5.

On 'Pink Sunday October 13th with brilliant support from Tupton Rugby Club, parents and family members from both clubs wore pink for the Mini and Junior matches. There were also Mini and Juniors games at Dronfield 's home base Gosforth Fields and at Southwell. Once again pink was much in evidence and collections were made.

On both days parents and club members from Dronfield (and Tupton) and also Angie and Mark from 'Bake Dronfield' made and donated cakes, buns and cookies, many with a pink theme! Oliver, Theo, Avery and Thomas from Dronfield Minis/Juniors, were industrious pink friendship bracelet makers.

Dronfield RFC would like to thank AFC Dronfield and Dronfield Town FC for allowing the collection to extend around their pitches on both days. It was so pleasing to see local sports teams coming together to help a local charity who must raise 70% of their running costs themselves due to government funding only providing 30% of Ashgate's needed expenditure.

In all over £1250 was raised for the Virtual Ward at Ashgate