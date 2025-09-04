Dronfield 41 Club charity day

Teeing off.

We would like tot hank everybody so much for their support on our Charity Golf Day at Hallowes Friday 1st .August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We had another successful day and the weather was kind to us once more.

We did not have a main sponsor this year so our revenue was somewhat reduced. Despite this with your help approx £3700 was raised during the day including monies raised by both “Rotary Club “and “Our Sound & Vision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you are aware all monies raised goes to worthwhile charities. This year we made the following presentations on the night.

Hallowes golf course

£1000 to MNDA (Motor neurone disease South Yorkshire)

£250 to Captains Charity ( Kidney Research U.K.)

£250 to Lady Captains Charity ( Parkinson’s U.K.)

Other charities will receive funds during the next 12 months.

Fore!

The following is a list of the prize winners ,their prizes and scores.

Winners:

The Turkey Boys .Terry Rogers,George Dakin,John Dakin, Trevor Darlow £400 93 points

2nd place:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bounceabouts 1. Richard Taylor,Mark Taylor,Steve Warne,Martin Bradbury. £240 91points ( back 9)

3rd place: A.D. Jarman Ltd, Andy Jarman, Garry Colley,Nick Parker,Vinnie Gell. £160 91 points

4th place: Slice Baby Slice. Rob Janicki,B Janicki, K Flanagan,C Blair. £100 90 points back 9)

Finest drive on 10th: Ian Limb ( Bolsterstones ) £25

Nearest pin on 4th: Roger Pigott ( Pigotts Pals) £25

Nearest pin on 8th: Theresa Cowan( Altrincham Steelers) £25

Nearest pin on 11th: Karen Morgan ( Old Queens) £25

Nearest pin on 14th : Mick Waller ( Huttons W/Sale) £25

Putting Competition: Cameron Blair ( Slice Baby Slice) £15