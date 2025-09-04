Dronfield 41 Club charity day
We had another successful day and the weather was kind to us once more.
We did not have a main sponsor this year so our revenue was somewhat reduced. Despite this with your help approx £3700 was raised during the day including monies raised by both “Rotary Club “and “Our Sound & Vision.”
As you are aware all monies raised goes to worthwhile charities. This year we made the following presentations on the night.
£1000 to MNDA (Motor neurone disease South Yorkshire)
£250 to Captains Charity ( Kidney Research U.K.)
£250 to Lady Captains Charity ( Parkinson’s U.K.)
Other charities will receive funds during the next 12 months.
The following is a list of the prize winners ,their prizes and scores.
Winners:
The Turkey Boys .Terry Rogers,George Dakin,John Dakin, Trevor Darlow £400 93 points
2nd place:
Bounceabouts 1. Richard Taylor,Mark Taylor,Steve Warne,Martin Bradbury. £240 91points ( back 9)
3rd place: A.D. Jarman Ltd, Andy Jarman, Garry Colley,Nick Parker,Vinnie Gell. £160 91 points
4th place: Slice Baby Slice. Rob Janicki,B Janicki, K Flanagan,C Blair. £100 90 points back 9)
Finest drive on 10th: Ian Limb ( Bolsterstones ) £25
Nearest pin on 4th: Roger Pigott ( Pigotts Pals) £25
Nearest pin on 8th: Theresa Cowan( Altrincham Steelers) £25
Nearest pin on 11th: Karen Morgan ( Old Queens) £25
Nearest pin on 14th : Mick Waller ( Huttons W/Sale) £25
Putting Competition: Cameron Blair ( Slice Baby Slice) £15