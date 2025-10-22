'Dream come true' project combating loneliness celebrates special anniversary

A community project helping combat loneliness has been labelled a “dream come true” as it celebrates its first birthday.

With support from its partners, social housing association Trent & Dove, which provides affordable housing across South Derbyshire and East Staffordshire, held a party to mark the anniversary of the popular Branston Places of Welcome coffee morning, which offers free refreshments and a place to socialise.

The celebration featured homemade cakes, party hats, and even a game of pass the parcel.

Attendees shared how the coffee morning has positively impacted their lives by rekindling old friendships, creating new ones, and spreading happiness across the community.

Made possible by a partnership between Trent & Dove, Branston Town Council, Branston Scout HQ, Strengthening Communities, and the Diocese of Lichfield, this project continues to reduce loneliness and supports volunteers to make a difference.

Trent & Dove’s Head of Customer and Communities, Rachael Hughes, said: “Our partnerships and volunteers are at the heart of everything we do, and the Branston Places of Welcome coffee morning is a shining example of that.

“Seeing how this project has flourished - bringing people together, tackling loneliness, and creating strong friendships - is inspiring. None of this would be possible without the dedication of our amazing volunteers and the support of our partners.”

Trent & Dove’s Customer Experience Officer Alan Ball added: “If anybody wanted an example of what community is, this is it. And it is all credit to the people who come here. There is no agenda to this coffee morning - it has just taken off.”

Branston Town Council describes the project as a “dream come true”. For some residents, it’s their only activity outside the home each week, providing a vital lifeline.

Volunteer Angela Cresswell said: “Getting people together is a gift, but to get so many enthusiastic people who love every minute of it fills your cup up. I put a lot into this, but I also get so much back.”

For others, it has been life-changing. Volunteer Tanya joined after losing her mother and said: “Volunteering here has helped my anxiety and done me a power of good. I haven’t looked back.”

Branston Places of Welcome coffee morning runs from 10am to 12pm every Wednesday at Branston Scout HQ, Main Street, Branston, DE14 3EY.

