Doughnut giveaway marks first birthday for Doughnotts in Derby
Doughnotts will be celebrating the first year of business for its Derbion outlet by offering the first 100 customers to its kiosk on Saturday, July 27, a celebratory ‘buy one get one free’ offer on its ever-popular Homer doughnuts.
The team will also be handing out scratch cards to the first 50 customers, offering the chance to win a variety of prizes.
Winning tickets range from ‘10 percent off’ vouchers, a free standard doughnut, free premium doughnut, and the chance of a free box of doughnuts.
All-day reduced pricing offers will be the icing on the cake. On the day, customers will be able to buy four doughnuts for £10 across the range - individual doughnuts usually sell for £2.95 or £3.95 and include favourites such as Red Velvet, Cookie Monster, Blueberry Cheesecake, Flake 99 and Custard Cream.
Megan Scaddan, co-director at Doughnotts, said: “We love Derby and its people – we have so many amazing loyal customers who have been very supportive of the store.
“We already had a good loyal customer base in Derby that we were able to service through our delivery service and, of course, our outlets at nearby East and West Midlands McArthur Glen Designer Outlets. However, being back in the heart of the city has been amazing.”
Doughnotts opened its kiosk in the Derbion shopping centre after Derby doughnut lovers pleaded with the sweet treat purveyors to return to the city.
The brand had previously traded in Sadler Gate, Derby. It had first opened the branch in August 2017, but closed in March 2020 when the owners cited a drop in footfall as the effect of the Covid pandemic began to dawn.
However, loyal sweet-toothed customers didn’t forget the award-winning brand.
Megan said: “We loved having a store here and we had so many messages from Derby customers asking us to come back to the city.
“We listened and, last year when Derbion informed us that a slot in the shopping centre had become available, we were quick to say yes.
“Every Friday we offer a new doughnut flavour, and our Derby customers love it. Our Freddo Friday offer, in particular, sold out pretty much immediately.
“So, we want to thank our Derby customers for their support and loyalty. At our first birthday event we are thanking them with a buy-one-get-one-free offer, scratch card giveaway for the first customers of the day, and offers throughout the day.”
Derby was the latest of eight outlets to be opened across the region by the firm.
Founded in 2015 by Megan Scaddan and Wade Smith, the growth and success of the business has been impressive and now reaches beyond the Midlands thanks to its relaunched nationwide delivery business and impressive 88.5k Instagram following.
Championing the region, all doughnuts are made at the firm’s 5,000 sq. ft bakery at Queen's Drive Industrial Estate, Nottingham.
New customers will easily spot the Doughnotts kiosk on Level 1 of the shopping centre, standing alongside Deichmann and The Entertainer. It is being specially decorated with birthday balloons for the birthday event.
For further information about the company visit www.doughnottsofficial.com.
