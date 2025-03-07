Donations to hospice care will be doubled during March thanks to anonymous donor
The anonymous donor understands the difference that hospice care makes for local people with life-limiting conditions and those who’ve been bereaved. They are matching the value of donations during the month up to the value of £10,000 and said:
“We want to support Treetops because hospice care is so vitally important, and we are aware that funding is under stress.”
Last year, Treetops nurses provided over 22,000 hours of nursing care for patients at the very end of life, in their own homes with their loved ones around them.
Katy English, Treetops nurse, explained more about her role:
“We’re there to ensure someone’s last few days are as pain-free and dignified as possible.
“We also provide emotional support for families and loved ones. It can be scary caring for someone at home. We offer a listening ear, answer questions, listen to their concerns, and reassure them.
“Caring for someone 24 hours a day and through the night is incredibly challenging, physically and emotionally. Knowing that a dedicated and compassionate Treetops nurse will looking after your loved one while you get a rest, makes a huge difference.
“It costs £5.3million every year to run the hospice. We have to raise 80% of this through donations from our fantastic supporters. We really hope people will dig deep, donate, and know they’re making double the difference this month.”
To donate to Treetops, head to www.treetops.org.uk/donate.