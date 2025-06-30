Donation boosts Ashbourne Ju-Jitsu Club safety

Lead Instructor Sensei Rob Oxley (right) with Longcliffe Commercial Director Darren Mooney

New ‘tatami’ mats will soon be installed for the 40 students who attend Ashbourne Kansen Ryu Academy Ju-Jitsu Club, thanks to a sponsorship boost from local company Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.

The Club, whose mission for over 20 years has been to ‘build confidence, discipline, fitness and self-defence skills in a safe, respectful and encouraging environment’, has been fund-raising for four years to replace the mats used by children from five years old up to adults.Stepping on to the tatami mat is said to be sacred entry into the martial arts zone. The mats form the focal point for the Japanese Ju-Jitsu training ‘dojo’ or training area.

Longcliffe’s £500 donation has helped the Club reach its target and therefore provide a safer training environment for the students.

Lead Instructor Sensei Robert Oxley says: “We’re incredibly grateful to Longcliffe for their generous support. Their donation has helped us reach our fundraising goal and will allow us to install new tatami mats that are essential for safe and effective training. This investment not only improves the experience for our current students but also ensures we can continue supporting children and adults in our community for years to come.”

Longcliffe Group MD Paul Boustead adds: “We are pleased to be able to enhance this community Club’s facilities by making a donation which will modernise the training area and help them continue to offer safe, affordable, accessible classes to people in and around Ashbourne”.

For more information about the Club please contact Robert Oxley via Email: [email protected] or alternately Tel or Text: 07810020804