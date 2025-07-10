Do you want to share a narrowboat?

Burland on one of the stunning British canals

‘Burland’ is a 50-foot, 6-berth narrowboat, professionally fitted out and fully equipped. It is owned by the Bonsall Boat Club, so called because all eleven founding families were residents of Bonsall when the club was formed in 2003. Today some of those who have a share come from villages nearby, so it’s still very local.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are two costs involved: the cost of buying a share - which is refunded when the share is sold - and the non-refundable annual running costs. Members also help to keep the boat in good shape ready for the new season.

After the boat leaves its winter mooring each family picks it up wherever it happens to be on the agreed handover day. Everyone feels that Burland is their own boat when they are on board, and it is much cheaper than hiring a canal boat.

If you would like more information or wish to be put on the waiting list for a share, please get in touch with the group’s Hon. Sec. Jane Smith on 01629 540428 or [email protected].