DLRAA receives donations from Oakfield Farm Riding Stables and Pony Club 2025

On Sunday 10th August 2025, Oakfield Farm Riding Stables and Pony Club Centre donated £1302.72 for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

Manda & Alison presented Julie & Grace Fletcher Derbyshire Volunteer Community Representatives for DLRAA, with the money. The donation came through a week-long event Celebrating 25 years of the business.

Richard said: “We were delighted to be presented with the donation from Manda & Alison on behalf of Oakfield Farm Riding Stables and Pony Club Centre.

DLRAA relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no Government or National Lottery funding. Therefore, support from people and groups like Oakfield Farm Riding Stables and Pony Club Centre really is invaluable and goes a long way to helping to keep our lifesaving service flying and saving lives.

When you’re fighting for your life, every second counts. For us, this makes every mission critical. DLRAA was formed in 2008, every day of the year your local air ambulance is helping save lives. Our critical care paramedics, trauma doctors and pilots fly an average of ten to twelve rescue missions a day – from medical emergencies to road traffic collisions, to sports injuries, to industrial accidents.

Our rapid response gives people the very best chance of survival and recovery. But we couldn’t do this without people like you. We rely entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 we need to fund each rescue mission.