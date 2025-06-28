DLRAA & Rainbows receives donations from Joanne Flint & family 2025

On Saturday 28th June 2025, Joanne Flint donated £580.50 to Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA). £580.50 to Rainbows

Joanne presented Richard & Grace Fletcher Derbyshire Volunteer Community Representatives for DLRAA, with the cheque. The donation came through holding a Grand Charity Concert at the beautiful St Mary’s Church in Wirksworth on 21st June 2025. Côr Meibion Colwyn (Colwyn Male Voice Choir) provided a truly amazing concert. You were treated to a very special night of singing at the highest level.

Richard said: “We were delighted to be presented with the cheque from Joanne Flint and her family. DLRAA relies entirely on donations from members of the public as it receives no Government or National Lottery funding. Therefore, support from people such as Joanne really is invaluable and goes a long way to helping to keep our lifesaving service flying and saving lives. When you’re fighting for your life, every second counts. For us, this makes every mission critical.

"DLRAA was formed in 2008, every day of the year your local air ambulance is helping save lives. Our critical care paramedics, trauma doctors and pilots fly an average of ten to twelve rescue missions a day – from medical emergencies to road traffic collisions, to sports injuries, to industrial accidents. Our rapid response gives people the very best chance of survival and recovery. But we couldn’t do this without people like you. We rely entirely on donations to raise the £2,300 we need to fund each rescue mission.

In the picture is Left to right Grace Fletcher, Joanne Flint & Veronica Flint

"We would like to thank all the visitors for the generosity and fantastic support they have given and a very special thank you to Côr Meibion Colwyn (Colwyn Male Voice Choir) Owain Gethin Davies Musical Director, from the very first note it was the purest of male harmony a truly spellbinding memorable evening thank you."

Rainbows support every baby, child and young person to fulfil their potential, and help families make the most of every precious moment, while capturing memories and keepsakes to treasure.

Cope Children’s Trust is a registered company limited by guarantee and is a charity registered in England that operates as Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People. The Hospice has a purpose built, 14 bedded unit in Loughborough, Leicestershire, as well as teams working in East Midlands major hospitals and the community, serving life-threatened and life-limited babies, children and young people (from birth to 25 years) and their families in the East Midlands