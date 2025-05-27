Dismay for bikers in the East Midlands as it’s ranked third-worst region in England when it comes to dedicated motorcycle spaces in council car parks

Parking remains a cause of anxiety for many motorcyclists

The East Midlands is statistically the third-worst region in England when it comes to the number of designated spaces it provides for licensed motorbikes in council car parks.

Only 352 of the area’s 63,802 total parking spaces* in council car parks are dedicated to motorcycles - a paltry 0.55%. Those motorcycle-specific spaces** may have enough room to fit approximately*** 665 bikes in them but it still leaves a huge shortfall when compared against the number of riders in the East Midlands. The lack of provision means just 0.52% of the area’s registered 128,800 bikes are able to park in bays that are allocated exclusively to them in authorities’ off-street parking facilities.

The eye-opening statistics were unearthed by Bikesure, the UK’s largest motorcycle insurance broker, which has produced one of the most in-depth reports ever seen on the issue and shows a serious lack of parking provision for motorbikes.

Calculations were based on the following:

Most cars can take advantage of a one-bay-per-vehicle offering but the majority of allocated motorbike parking comes in a shared form by way of larger bays or areas that have the room to fit multiple machines

Therefore, to provide the most accurate picture of demand versus capacity, the number of registered bikes in an area was divided by the approximate number of motorbikes that can fit in its designated motorcycle parking spaces

This gave a comparison-based percentage to draw the best conclusions on how councils, counties, regions and countries are serving two-wheel motorists

Other key takeaways from the East Midlands include:

On-street options remain the best bet for bikers.

Nottinghamshire accounts for the most bikes in the East Midlands, with 142 spaces accommodating 218 motorbikes. It has dedicated 1.13% of its total parking places to bikes. Nottingham City Council is the best performer in the whole region by housing room for 141 bikes - 65% of the whole county

Derbyshire may only provide 50 bike-specific bays in its car parks, but this figure doesn’t tell the full story. Derbyshire Dales District Council not only has a number of “advisory bays” that are “not classified” and “not enforceable” – so are not recorded in this report – but is home to Matlock Bath, a hotspot often lined with hundreds of bikers using free on-street bays

West Northamptonshire Council is the second best in the region when it comes to how many bikes can fit in its dedicated spaces (76). Erewash Borough Council (72) is the only other authority that tops more than 35

Leicester City Council provides THREE free bays and then charges thereafter - a sorry state of affairs given the size of the city

Data obtained from 362 authorities across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland shows only 0.76% of the 1.4 million registered motorcycles in the UK are able to park in dedicated slots for two-wheel motorists.

The stats do not take into account spaces, bays or areas that allow both bikes and cars to use them. This is because with almost 40 million drivers on the road compared to 3.6 million bikers, it’s likely that a majority of those will already be filled long before a motorbike tries to park up.

Rob Balls, Bikesure general manager, said: “Our findings lay bare the reality that UK motorcyclists are being undoubtedly overlooked when it comes to the safe and secure parking of their machines.

“It's concerning to us that, despite there being over 1.4 million licensed bikes on our roads, our councils have made provisions for fewer than 12,000 of them. This just doesn't feel good enough. It’s time for all local authorities to recognise the scale of the problem and start addressing the imbalance. The numbers just don’t add up, and bikers deserve better."

The damning under-representation looks even worse when you consider there are roughly 34 million registered cars in the four countries. Every 30 in 1,000 cars are being catered for by councils, but only seven in 1,000 motorcycles - over four times less.

The misery continues for bikers even if there are any dedicated motorbike spaces available in the first place with confusion reigning when it comes to rules around parking in off-street car parks. This includes no uniformity in the size of dedicated bays, the ability to use them being contingent on how others have parked and confusing parking communications that remain open to misinterpretation. Some bikers are even prohibited from leaving their machine in certain car parks, while others are instructed to park in a “sensible area” – but not in bays.

Mr Balls added: “It’s disappointing that things don’t look great in the East Midlands. Regardless of the figures, we believe that riders deserve the same consideration and consistency as is given to car drivers. Clearer rules, fairer charges, and safer, designated areas would go a long way in helping bikers feel recognised and respected on the road.”

Visit the Bikesure website to see how the East Midlands compares to the rest of the UK and read the in-depth report in full.