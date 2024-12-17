Diamond couple celebrates 68th wedding anniversary
Mr and Mrs Fitchett met at George Brettles, a hosiery manufacturer in Belper (where they both worked) in their early twenties and it was love at first sight.
They married on 15 December 1956 at Trinity Methodist church in Belper, and went on to have three children, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Their family came to Badgeworth Court to celebrate the couple’s special anniversary and celebrated with champagne and cake.
General Manager Rosalynn Forson at Badgeworth Court said: “The family had such a lovely day celebrating Mr and Mrs Fitchett’s anniversary. It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years!”
