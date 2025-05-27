DHU Healthcare provides life-saving donation to Ukraine

DHU Healthcare’s Urgent and Emergency Care Teams in Derbyshire have ensured that equipment no longer needed here will continue to save lives in Ukraine.

Defibrillation units have been upgraded across the organisation which resulted in a number of old units, that were still perfectly usable, becoming obsolete and in need of disposing.

One of our clinicians got in touch with a charity that specialises in sending medical equipment to medical services overseas and they have now arrived in Ukraine, being used to treat civilian and military personal across the country.

Carl Keeble is one of DHU’s Resuscitation Officers and an Advanced Clinical Trainer, said: “The old units are in perfect working order but, to make sure we maintain standards and ensure our kit is up to date, we have a rolling programme to upgrade and maintain equipment like this.

Carl (right) handing over the units to the Walesby Forest Charity

“The new models are now in place and it seemed such a waste to go through the expense and environmental impact of disposing of them, which is when we hit upon the idea of approaching one of these charities to see if they can be used to save lives and make a difference to people.

The units were sent to Ukraine through the charities Walesby Forest and the St Mary’s and St Martin’s Church in Blyth, Nottinghamshire in February and March and arrived there in April. They are already being put to use on the front line and other areas of the Ukraine where medical resources such as these are scarce and often needed at short notice.

Carl added: “I had a call just the other day from one of the teams who will be using the defibrillators. They were so pleased for the gesture and thank everyone at DHU and the charities, assuring us that all of the 140 units are being used.

“It’s not just the defibrillators. We had some old, but again usable pieces of kit that can help to assess and treat major haemorrhage and trauma injuries that I’m sure will be invaluable.

“I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to help in this way and will continue to work with charities in this way to give out of date, obsolete equipment that is still in good working order a second lease of life.”