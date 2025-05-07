DHU Healthcare employee goes the distance for Derby Child Safeguarding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Debbie Kemp, Operations Manager at DHU Healthcare, has successfully completed the Brighton Marathon in support of Safe and Sound, a Derby-based charity committed to safeguarding children. Debbie raised over £1000 to help the charity continue its vital work in protecting vulnerable children and providing them with the support they need.

Debbie’s decision to run the marathon stems from a deep personal commitment to children's welfare and a desire to make a tangible difference in their lives. " I was over the moon to have completed the Brighton Marathon in 5hr 59 mins. It was tough due to the heat but I didn’t let that stop me completing it for Safe and Sound.

“The work they do really touched my heart and the issues they are having to deal with are only getting worse. I have four grandchildren and worry constantly about them,” said Debbie. "Every child deserves to feel safe and protected, and I wanted to do my part to support an organisation that works so hard to make that a reality."

Safe and Sound’s focus is to transform the lives of children and young people in Derbyshire who are affected by child exploitation. The funds raised by Debbie’s marathon effort will go directly towards supporting children, young people and families whose lives have been affected by child exploitation including online grooming, sexual exploitation, County Lines, trafficking, modern slavery and radicalisation.

L to R Tracy Harrison, CEO Safe and Sound Group, Debbie Kemp Operations Manager DHU Healthcare and Michael Dryden Clinical Service Lead for DHU Healthcare.

The CEO of Safe and Sound, Tracy Harrison said, "We are incredibly grateful to Debbie for her amazing efforts in running the Brighton Marathon. Her commitment and support will make a real difference to the lives of vulnerable children.

"Every pound raised helps us to reach more children in need and provide them with the protection and support they deserve. We rely on the support of people like Debbie to continue our vital work, and we are truly inspired by their willingness to go the extra mile – literally! Thank you."

Debbie decided to she need to get fit ten years ago. She gave up smoking, lost weight and joined a local club AAJ (All About Jeffing). Since then, has taken part in many charity events and last year she was the first person to be presented with The Civic Hero Award by Derby University, in recognition of her fundraising achievements and contributions to the local community.

Having balanced her work at DHU Healthcare with an intensive training schedule, Debbie said she would never run again! However, she has just been accepted to run in the Manchester Marathon on April 19, 2026, which will be the day after her 59th birthday, and has promised to donate all the money she raises to Safe and Sound!