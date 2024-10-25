Determined Derbyshire walker raises thousands in year-long challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ninety-year-old Godfrey Meynell has raised more than £4,000 so far in a mammoth walking challenge.

Godfrey, from Kirk Langley, started out in January doing daily laps of a track near his home.

He came up with the idea to raise funds for international development charity Christian Aid which works through local partners, in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world.

Godfrey is no stranger to charitable work. As a young man, he helped his mother with house-to-house envelope collections during Christian Aid Week.

Godfrey with family on his 90th birthday.

Later, he worked for the Government in Yemen; represented Queen Elizabeth as High Sheriff of Derbyshire; and travelled to Baghdad with other anti-war protestors on a campaign for peace.

Last year, he completed a pilgrimage to St Julian’s Church, in Norwich, in memory of his wife of 62 years, Rev Honor Mary, who died in September 2022.

A keen climate justice campaigner, Godfrey has long supported Christian Aid which works alongside local partners in vulnerable communities around the world, providing humanitarian aid in times of crisis and longer-term projects to tackle poverty and the impact of the climate crisis. The charity also campaigns for the UK government to take more action on issues including climate justice.

His son, Godfrey Jnr said: “Dad has always been interested in environmental issues and stood as an independent Green in the 1997 General Election on the climate crisis.

Christian Aid's Director of Fundraising and Supporter Engagement, Nick Georgiadis went along to meet Godfrey earlier this year.

“When he collected donations with my grandmother, she said he caused no end of trouble persuading people reluctant to donate.”

Godfrey has completed more than 440 miles of his challenge so far, walking two-and-a-half miles a day.

He said: “I’ve seen a lot of places where people are struggling because of poverty and climate change. There are lots of people in the world watching their children grow up undernourished and it’s terrible.”

When asked why he chose to take on the ambitious challenge, Godfrey replied: “It’s a vanity thing really – I like to show off.”

To support Godfrey, please visit his JustGiving page: Godfrey Meynell is fundraising for Christian Aid (justgiving.com)