Determined care home resident walks daily for a month to raise funds for Dementia UK

By Rodney Kumar
Contributor
Published 10th Mar 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 11:44 BST
Nothing could stop strong-willed 84-year-old Carol Stocks, who lives with dementia, from completing her mission to walk at least 30 minutes every day in February to raise funds for Dementia UK.

True to her word, Carol, a resident of Eckington Court Nursing Home in Derbyshire, walked for 28 straight days last month and surpassed her goal, raising over £150 for the charity.

Most Popular

Braving all weather conditions, Carol also inspired her friends and fellow residents at Eckington Court to join her on her daily walks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Carol chose Dementia UK as the charity for her fundraising because, like many of her friends at Eckington Court, she is living with dementia.

Carol (in pink jumper) with friends but their best feet, and wheels, forward!placeholder image
Carol (in pink jumper) with friends but their best feet, and wheels, forward!

“The thought of the money raised going towards research into finding a cure for dementia kept me going,” she said.

Carol is a proud mother of two daughters and had a vibrant career as both a teacher and a window dresser.

Known for her outgoing personality, she’s always up for an adventure and loves to explore. Even now, she and her daughters regularly embark on exciting mini getaways, discovering new places and making lasting memories together.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Eckington Court, Carol dives into every activity with enthusiasm - from crafting and knitting to bingo, music, and singing. Colleagues at the home describe her as ‘the life of the party, bringing energy and joy wherever she goes!’

Carol is congratulated for her charity walk by a colleague from Eckington Court.placeholder image
Carol is congratulated for her charity walk by a colleague from Eckington Court.

Trudy Godley, Home Manager at Eckington Court Nursing Home, said: “We knew nothing was going to stop Carol once she put her mind to the task! Her enthusiasm was infectious, and quite soon many of us were taking part in Carol’s daily walks. We are incredibly proud of what she achieved.”

Eckington Court Nursing Home is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

Eckington Court offers residential care, nursing care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds a ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission. For more information about Eckington Court Nursing Home visit the website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information on Orchard Care Homes please call 01423 859859. Last year the group won Outstanding Care Home Provider at the Stars of Social Care Awards. Every home across its portfolio has achieved a five-star food rating.

Related topics:Derbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice