Determined care home resident walks daily for a month to raise funds for Dementia UK

Nothing could stop strong-willed 84-year-old Carol Stocks, who lives with dementia, from completing her mission to walk at least 30 minutes every day in February to raise funds for Dementia UK.

True to her word, Carol, a resident of Eckington Court Nursing Home in Derbyshire, walked for 28 straight days last month and surpassed her goal, raising over £150 for the charity.

Braving all weather conditions, Carol also inspired her friends and fellow residents at Eckington Court to join her on her daily walks.

Carol chose Dementia UK as the charity for her fundraising because, like many of her friends at Eckington Court, she is living with dementia.

“The thought of the money raised going towards research into finding a cure for dementia kept me going,” she said.

Carol is a proud mother of two daughters and had a vibrant career as both a teacher and a window dresser.

Known for her outgoing personality, she’s always up for an adventure and loves to explore. Even now, she and her daughters regularly embark on exciting mini getaways, discovering new places and making lasting memories together.

At Eckington Court, Carol dives into every activity with enthusiasm - from crafting and knitting to bingo, music, and singing. Colleagues at the home describe her as ‘the life of the party, bringing energy and joy wherever she goes!’

Carol is congratulated for her charity walk by a colleague from Eckington Court.

Trudy Godley, Home Manager at Eckington Court Nursing Home, said: “We knew nothing was going to stop Carol once she put her mind to the task! Her enthusiasm was infectious, and quite soon many of us were taking part in Carol’s daily walks. We are incredibly proud of what she achieved.”

